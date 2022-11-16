My Unorthodox Life Season 2 Trailer Features RHONY Cameo

My Unorthodox Life just got revenge After unorthodox.

E ! News has an exclusive first look at season two, which premieres Dec. 2, and it teases how the next chapter will handle all the Haarts’ real-life mess, including the two matriarchs. Julia Haart and daughter Batsheva Haartdivorces from, fading art and friendships with some reality TV legends, including empire blingit is Christine Chiu and The Real Housewives of New York Legend Jill Zarine.

In the trailer, Christine asks Julia about her new love life as they have a meal together, saying, “Do you know how many men would die just to date you?”

The following clip makes it clear that Christine has the right idea, as Julia is seen on a date with a 23-year-old man, before they start kissing on a New York sidewalk.

Jill, who next appears onscreen in a jaw-dropping cameo, sums it up nicely, telling Julia, “Incredible, the two and a half years you’ve been through.”