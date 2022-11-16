Pin 0 Shares

So 21 Savage in a Clubhouse chatroom called 2021Grammy Best Rap Album winner Nas irrelevant following discussions about their 2 recent albums, Her Loss and Nas’ King’s Disease III/KD3. Though 21 admits Nas is good and has a solid fan base, fans still blasted him for his silly statement. However, one notable response came from… Read More »Nas’ Brother, Jungle, Calls 21 Savage Trash For Claiming That Nas Is Irrelevant

The post Nas’ Brother, Jungle, Calls 21 Savage Trash For Claiming That Nas Is Irrelevant appeared first on TheGossipScoop.com.