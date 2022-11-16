NASA’s Artemis 1 mission: Megarocket and Orion spacecraft successfully launch amid historic return to the Moon

NASA’s Artemis 1 successfully launched early Wednesday morning, the first step in humanity’s historic return to the Moon.

NASA described the launch of the Space Launch System (SLS), carrying the Orion spacecraft capsule, as the start of “a new chapter in human lunar exploration.”

At approximately 1:47 a.m., the Space Launch System announced that the SLS had successfully blasted off from Launch Complex 39B in Florida, beginning a complex, weeks-long process.

“The primary purpose of Artemis I is to thoroughly test integrated systems prior to crewed missions by operating the spacecraft in a deep space environment, testing Orion’s heat shield, and recovering the crew module after reentry, descent and splashdown,” NASA said in a statement. statement.

Within minutes, the rocket reached several key milestones – which were widely applauded by the crew and NASA supporters.

Onlookers could see the rocket beaming across the night sky as it slowly disappeared from sight, its various components detaching from the main rocket to allow deep space travel.

About two minutes after launch, NASA’s Rachel Kraft said the rocket had successfully completed main engine shutdown and core stage separation, where “the core stage separated from the cryogenic propulsion stage provisional and the Orion spacecraft”.

The rocket will seek to achieve other milestones during the historic flight, including jettison of the service module fairing, deployment of Orion’s solar arrays and other maneuvers.

The Artemis 1 mission intends to fully test and demonstrate “Orion’s systems in a spaceflight environment and ensure safe reentry, descent, splashdown and recovery prior to first flight with the ‘Crew on Artemis II’.

The rocket launch was originally scheduled for September but was delayed due to Hurricane Ian.

The mission duration is expected to last 25 days and 11 hours, with the rocket traveling more than 1.3 million miles during that time.

The rocket and the three test dummies on board are scheduled to return to Earth and splash down on December 11, 2022.