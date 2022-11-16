NATO consultations possible after Poland ‘missile strike’ — RT World News

Poland has put its military on high alert and is discussing whether to invoke NATO Article 4, officials in Warsaw said on Tuesday evening. The government is still investigating the cause of explosions in a village near the border with Ukraine, which kyiv has blamed on Russia.

Article 4 is a mechanism invoked in cases where a NATO member feels threatened, which requires consultation with the other 29 member states and a consensus decision on how to proceed. It is different from Article 5, which obliges the block to defend a member attacked from the outside.

Polish government spokesman Piotr Mueller called on the public and the media “do not publish unconfirmed information” and said he would not take any further questions about the incident until further notice.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said the bloc’s 30 members were “consultant” on the incident in Poland and that all the facts had to be established.





Local media reported that two civilians died in Przewodow, in the Polish province of Lublin, just across the border from Ukraine. Photos and videos of the village, published by Polish media, claim to show unmarked missile fragments. Several media have identified them as fragments of an S-300 air defense missile, in service with the Ukrainian army, but this has not yet been officially confirmed.

While the AP reported the missiles were “Russian,” quoting an unnamed US intelligence official, the Pentagon said it had no information to corroborate this claim. Warsaw also refrained from blaming Moscow.

That didn’t stop Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky from doing so, however. He claimed that the Przewodow incident was a Russian missile strike against NATO territory and an attack on “collective security,” urging the bloc to act against the “terrorist” State.

The Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement that the missile fragments shown by Polish media had “nothing to do with Russian weapons.” No missile strikes were carried out against targets near the Polish-Ukrainian border, and all reports to the contrary were “a deliberate provocation with the aim of aggravating the situation”, Moscow added.