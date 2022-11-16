NC Global Media Joins in as ‘Powered by’ Sponsor for Behindwood’s Andrea Music Concert in Chennai

Music concerts are incredibly the strongest events in uniting every kind of people on the same ground, under the same sky. Combo of Pop, Jazz, and EDM are hot enough to power up the Saturday vibes. Perfectly in time, Chennai is now gearing up for an electrifying live music concert this November winter.

The vibrant Indian media house Behindwoods is bringing up the “Andrea Music Concert” featuring Andrea Jeremiah, the dazzling Indian playback singer-actor along with Stephen Devassy, the “supersonic” Indian musician on November 19 at Prasad Studios, Chennai.

NC Global Media teamed up with Behindwoods as the ‘Powered by’ sponsor of the concert along with KRM 99 Delights. NC Global Media is a Dubai-based media and marketing agency with an established presence in the blockchain industry and multi-domain global marketing.

This concert is a dynamic pack of 15 chartbuster hits from “Google Google” to “Oo Solriya Mama” all set to initiate the flamy evening. Fans are going to watch not just these two rockstars but also Super Singer Stars like Bharath, Sam Vishal, Maanasi, and Srinisha performing live. Over 2.5k+ fans rushed to grab their tickets through BookMyTicket, the official ticketing partner of this concert. This weekend is going to witness the sensational 3-hour concert with Andrea Jeremiah, Stephen Devassy, and Super Singers on stage.

About Behindwoods:

Behindwoods is a famed Indian online media house in the industry for 20+ years. It is headquartered in Chennai, India, and also operates in Cochin. Notably, Behindwoods Gold Medals is the iconic flagship event that has transformed into one of the biggest awards show in India hosting a 25k+ audience.

The 350+ membered team delivers diverse content from politics, current affairs, business, sports, and entertainment to their audience. Conquering over 3.75 billion monthly viewers, the media group strides forward with its mission to Inform, Entertain and Inspire.

About NC Global Media:

NC Global Media is a Dubai-based media and marketing agency founded in 2020. The media company has established itself as the go-to marketer for 100+ clients to elevate their brand’s visibility worldwide. It caters to end-to-end marketing services from global marketing to building partnerships.

NC Global Media owns an online news outlet – TheNewsCrypto which serves as the one-stop portal to educate half a million readers across 150+ global nations with the latest updates in the blockchain industry.

