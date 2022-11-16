‘No indication’ that Russia plans to attack NATO – Stoltenberg – RT Russia and the former Soviet Union

US-led alliance leader says Ukrainian anti-aircraft missile likely hit Polish territory

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg told reporters on Wednesday that the alliance sees “no clue” that Russia is preparing “offensive military actions” against. While Kyiv accused Russia of launching a missile strike on Poland, Stoltenberg said the missile was likely Ukrainian.

Speaking after a meeting of NATO’s North Atlantic Council, Stoltenberg said the explosion that killed two people near the Polish village of Przewowdow on Tuesday “was probably caused by a Ukrainian air defense missile.”

“We have no indication that Russia is preparing offensive military actions against NATO,” he added.

The explosion was immediately blamed on Russia by Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky, who called it a “Russian Attack on Collective Security” of NATO, of which Poland is a member.





However, US President Joe Biden said this explanation was “unlikely,” and Polish President Andrzej Duda chose not to call for urgent consultations under Article 4 of the NATO treaty, describing the explosion as a “unfortunate accident” probably caused by a Ukrainian missile.

The Russian Defense Ministry reported that analysis of debris at the site of the explosion showed it was caused by a missile from the S-300 air defense system, a Soviet-era system put in place. service by Ukraine.

Stoltenberg said that although the missile was Ukrainian, “It’s not Ukraine’s fault.” Russia, he continued, “bears the ultimate responsibility, as it continues its illegal war against Ukraine.”

The incident came amid a barrage of Russian missile strikes on Ukrainian command centers and energy grid targets. The strikes also cut internet and telephone connections across the country and left “ten million Ukrainians” without electricity, Zelensky said Wednesday.