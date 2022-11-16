Oh how Donald Trump fell | Case Mudde

He is running! In the least surprising news of the year, a lackluster Donald Trump announced he was running for president again last night. The speech itself was also predictable, hitting traditional authoritarian and nativist favorites. We heard about the “invasion” on the border and the “radical Democrats” in the White House, all laced with the usual combination of self-fulfilling anecdotes and self-serving lies we expect from the former president.

What was far more interesting was the near total absence of prominent Republicans from Mar-a-Lago and even the lukewarm interest from the American media. On various channels, reporters were “analyzing” Trump’s race as the former president delivered his speech muted in the background. Even Fox News’ Sean Hannity interrupted the speech after just over half an hour.

How the mighty fell. Just a few months ago, it was agreed that the Republican nomination was his. After Tuesday’s dull announcement, none of its competitors will feel intimidated. In fact, already before the announcement, Mike Pompeo, Secretary of State under Trump, said the announcement would not change his own decision to run. Taking a clear swipe at his former boss, he said: ‘We need leaders who look forward, not look in the rear-view mirror pretending to be victims.’ Similar sentiments have been expressed by other prominent Republicans, such as South Dakota Sen. John Thune.

He doesn’t even really care about being president again. Trump must run to avoid jail

These answers are very much in line with the mainstream Republican narrative about the midterm elections that they were lost because of Trump. Calls for a “post-Trump” Republican party have come from all sides of the party and the right-wing media system for days now. At the moment, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is the favorite to bring the Grand Old Party back to “normal.” To be clear, this “normal” party is both Trumpian and post-Trump, because most Republicans, both politicians and voters, agree with Mike Simpson, Republican Representative from Idaho, who said “I think his policy was good. I just don’t need all the drama with this.

Supporters cheer after Trump announces he is running for president for the third time at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida. Photograph: Andrew Harnik/AP

The question is, however, can anyone beat Trump in the primaries? It is true that the star of the former president was already declining among Republican faithful before the mid-terms. Just under half of Republican primary voters (48%) said they would support Trump in the 2024 primaries. And while DeSantis’ star was already rising ahead of the midterms, he was still only at half Trump’s level of support (26%). Since then, conservative anti-Trump groups have flooded the media with fresh polls that show DeSantis has already passed Trump as the new frontrunner.

As governor of Florida, DeSantis tried to stay away from his state’s most famous and angry resident. Although he tackled much of the same issues, his claim to fame as a culture warrior rests more on state policies than on national discourses. As a local politician, DeSantis posed no threat to Trump’s ambitions. But as a contender for the 2024 Republican nomination, that’s going to change, and knowing Trump, he’s going to go all out. In fact, he’s already started using a nickname, “Ron De-Sanctimonious,” and he and his stepdaughter, Lara Trump, have issued thinly veiled threats.

The key problem with the Republican Party is that Trump doesn’t care about “his” party. He doesn’t even really care about being president again. Trump must run to avoid jail. That’s why all the media speculation about whether he announced too soon is foolish. The former president faces an avalanche of court cases, on a wide variety of issues – mishandling of classified documents, insurrection and tax evasion – for which he needs big money and political cover. As an ordinary citizen, even as a ancient president, he wields much less influence than as a primary candidate, who may not be able to win the presidency for the Republican Party but is likely still strong enough to lose it for them.

It is ironic that the midterm elections, in which he did not run, did for Trump what the 2020 presidential elections, which he lost, could not do: make him the only thing he despises the most: a loser. And although his ideas persist within the Republican Party, he himself has been deemed toxic by this same party. This is particularly ironic, because Trump himself was never interested in ideas, just himself.