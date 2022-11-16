Oleksandr Usyk promoter says mandatory Filip Hrgovic shouldn’t hinder undisputed fight against Tyson Fury

Almost all great boxing fights come with significant hurdles and an undisputed matchup between Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk is no different.

All went well in terms of the fight between Fury and Usyk, with the Ukrainian team claiming that the deal was done on their side and the dates were targeted for February or March 2023.

Fury vs Usyk would crown the first undisputed heavyweight champion of the four-belt era

Then came the IBF, as they ordered Usyk to face his mandatory challenger, Filip Hrgovic, next.

Typically, Usyk’s team would simply request a postponement of their mandatory obligations due to the possibility of an undisputed clash.

But, on this occasion, promoter Eddie Hearn revealed that he had asked for immediate scholarship offers, which would make a delay more possible.

This would destroy any chance of an undisputed fight, as Usyk would be forced to vacate his IBF title to fight Fury, and then their fight would only be for the WBC, WBO and WBA titles.

That being said, Usyk’s promoter Alex Krassyuk has now come out and said the Ukrainian’s mandatory obligations shouldn’t be a problem to make the fight undisputed with Fury.

“At this stage, I can anticipate that it won’t influence the undisputed anyway,” Krassyuk told Sky Sports.

match boxing IBF mandatory challenger Hrgovic could stand in the way of an undisputed fight between Fury and Usyk

The other man involved in the fight, Fury, also came out recently to say he wanted to fight Usyk after dealing with Derek Chisora, who he will meet in a trilogy fight on Dec. 3.

“If I get over this guy, Chisora ​​- God willing – then I will fight the next one after this,” Fury told BT Sport.

“If Usyk can be done, if they actually want the fight, we’ll do that fight next, provided I win and everything goes well.

“You can’t count your chickens before they hatch, but that’s the fight I’d love next.”