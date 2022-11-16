On this historic day, November 16, 1907, Oklahoma joined the Union as the 46th state.

The state of Oklahoma, once made up of vast tracts of “unallocated land” sparse in the Great Plains, joined the Union on this historic day, November 16, 1907.

“Oklahoma has become a state, in full equity with her older sisters, and her future is secured by her great natural resources,” President Theodore Roosevelt announced to Congress a few days later.

As the nation’s 46th state, Oklahoma became the first new territory to become a state since Utah in 1896.

ON THIS DAY IN HISTORY, NOV. 15 1956, ELVIS MAKES HIS BIG SCREEN DEBUT IN “LOVE ME TENDER”

Oklahoma would be followed by New Mexico and Arizona in 1912 to complete the 48 contiguous states, then Alaska and Hawaii to give the nation the 50 United States it enjoys today.

The United States briefly flew a 46-star flag, from July 4, 1908, to July 4, 1912, before it was replaced by the more familiar World War II 48-star flag.

This latest version of Old Glory represented the nation for nearly half a century.

Oklahoma was originally part of the Louisiana Purchase of 1803. It was born out of the fiercest land rush in American history, the Land Run of 1889.

“President Benjamin Harrison, who took office on March 4, issued the proclamation on March 23, 1889, opening the unallocated lands,” according to an account on the Cleveland County, Oklahoma website.

“Throughout the country, would-be settlers began strapping their teams to wagons and loading their families and scarce material possessions on board.”

“The opening on the lands was rumored to be on Saturday, April 20, 1889. Being a religious man, Harrison was afraid [that] the applicants would be too tired to go to church on Sunday, so the opening was postponed to Monday, April 22, 1889.”

IN THE SADDLE ! OKLAHOMA COWBOY PROUDLY CONTINUES THE FAMILY LEGACY OF MAKING CUSTOM SADDLES

Under an earlier law, the Homestead Act of 1862, legal settlers could claim 160 acres of public land – free of charge – if they lived and improved the land for five years.

“The ink was barely dry when Harrison was proclaimed on March 23, 1889, before Oklahoma’s settlements were formed in major American cities,” writes the Oklahoma Historical Society.

“Throughout the country, would-be settlers began hitching their teams to wagons and loading their families and scarce material goods on board. Others saddled their fastest horses or took trains for what they considered the most advantageous point of entry.”

Oklahoma’s hopeful settlers who congregated in boomtowns soon became known as “boomers.” Those who rushed to earth illegally too soon were ridiculed as “sooner”.

NATIONAL CROWNS DAY ACROSS AMERICA, DEC. 17: REMEMBERING OUR VETERANS DURING THE HOLIDAYS

The Oklahoma Historical Society further describes “the great dramatic moment” at noon on April 22 when departure signals were fired at settler assembly points.

“In some cases (the signal) was given by a military officer dressed in blue firing his pistol or by his trumpeter, sometimes by a citizen firing his rifle in the air, or, as at Fort Reno, by the boom of “a cannon. All produced the same results – a tumultuous avalanche of chariots and horsemen rushing forward in a breathtaking instant.”

Settlers began pushing for statehood almost immediately, according to several accounts of Oklahoma’s history.

Despite the feverish land rush, vast Oklahoma is still a state of wide open spaces – a testament to the size of the nation.

“The Oklahoma Colony began with a tumultuous avalanche of wagons and horsemen that rushed in in a breathtaking instant.”

Oklahoma today has about 4 million people, about half the population of New York, spread over 69,000 square miles.

The state is larger than major European nations such as Greece (51,000 square miles), England (50,000 square miles), and Portugal (34,000 square miles).

CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

The most densely populated state in the country, New Jersey, has 9.3 million people spread over just 8,700 square miles.

The April 1889 land rush is re-enacted on the Saturday of each fall when the horse-drawn “Sooner Schooner” – a replica of a Conestoga wagon – rolls across the field before the Sooners football team of the University of Oklahoma won’t take the field.

“Boomer Schooner” is the college fight song and a popular 1-2 chant – Boom! Earlier ! — at sporting events today.

The song was written in 1905, showing that Oklahomans embraced the heritage even before they achieved statehood.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“Early legal settlers in the Oklahoma Territory had a very low opinion of the early ones,” reports the Oklahoma Historical Society.

“That began to change in 1908 when the University of Oklahoma adopted the name of its football team…Although apparently never officially designated as such by statute or resolution, Oklahoma has since been known as the name of Sooner State.”