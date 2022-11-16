Paytm Pre-IPO (Public Issue) Investors In No Hurry To Exit: Analysts

Paytm pre-IPO investors like Warren Buffet and SoftBank are long-term investors.

New Delhi:

Paytm’s pre-IPO (Initial Public Offering) investors, which include Warren Buffet’s Berkshire Hathway, SoftBank and Alibaba, seem in no rush to exit India’s leading digital payments brand as they continue to believe in its long-term prospect. term, analysts said.

On Tuesday, 86% of Paytm shares became free for trading after the lockup period ended, allowing investors to sell shares that have not yet been cleared to market.

Market participants speculated on Paytm, after the foreclosure for pre-IPO investors expired.

“Paytm’s lockdown expiration had no impact on the share price as the company’s strong performance continues to impress investors,” said Avinash Gorakshakar, Research Director, Profitmart Securities, about Paytm.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd and its fintech subsidiary Ant Group Co are the major shareholders of One97 Communications Ltd, the parent company of Paytm. Alibaba.Com Singapore E-Commerce Private Limited owns 6.26% of One97 while Antfin (Netherlands) Holdings BV owns an additional 24.88%.

SoftBank owns 17.45% through SVF India Holdings (Cayman) Limited while Berkshire Hathaway Inc’s BH International Holdings owns 2.41%.

Paytm pre-IPO investors like Warren Buffet, SoftBank, Elevation Capital, and Alibaba are long-term investors.

SoftBank’s Masayoshi Son is said to be in no rush to exit investments like Paytm, PB Fintech and Delhivery to avoid triggering panic selling.

Rahul Sharma, co-founder of Equity99 Advisors, said: “High profile investors in the digital company run by Vijay Shekhar Sharma are in no rush to sell. One97 shares fell more than 3.5% to Rs 603.95 on Wednesday, well below its IPO price of Rs 2,150 per share.

Paytm has impressed its investors with continued strong performance. The company recently announced financial results for the second quarter of FY23 and reported a 76% year-on-year revenue growth to Rs 1,914 crore.

Meanwhile, the company’s losses declined 11% on a sequential basis. The company’s contribution profit jumped 224% year-on-year to Rs 843 crore.

On Monday, the company announced that in its rapidly growing lending business, it disbursed 3.4 million loans in October, recording year-on-year growth of 161%.

The value of total loans disbursed in October rose to Rs 3,056 crore ($407 million, a 387% year-on-year growth). Paytm’s leadership in offline payments further strengthened, with the total number of deployed merchant subscription devices rising to 5.1 million. For October, total merchant GMV transacted through Paytm stood at Rs 1.18 lakh crore ($14 billion), recording a year-on-year growth of 42%.

In fact, this continued growth has also earned Paytm a boost from major brokerages such as JP Morgan, Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs, Dolat Analysis & Research Themes, and CITI.

Goldman Sachs analysts Manish Adukia, Rahul Jain and Harshita Wadher said the expiration of the lockdown (86% of Paytm’s outstanding shares) could represent a surplus on the stock, but recommended buying shares Paytm given the company’s progress in increasing revenue and moving towards profitability. “We expect Paytm to deliver 50% revenue growth over the next few quarters and continue its transition from a once payments-only business to one with a strong financial services portfolio.” Earlier this week, founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma wrote to shareholders seeking to allay market anxiety over stocks.

“A year ago we went to the public markets. We are aware of the expectations that Paytm carries, and I assure you that we are on the right path towards profitability and free cash flow,” Sharma said. . “Our journey to build a scalable and profitable financial services business has just begun.”

