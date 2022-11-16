Pen-Maker Rotomac Global charged in 750 crore bank fraud case

–>

The CBI has charged Kanpur-based Rotomac Global and its directors with Rs 750.54 crore for alleged fraud at Indian Overseas Bank, officials said.

The company, which was in the writing instruments business, has a total outstanding amount of Rs 2,919 crore against a consortium of seven banks led by Bank of India in which Indian Overseas Bank has a 23% exposure.

The agency charged the company and its directors – Sadhna Kothari and Rahul Kothari – under the criminal association (120-B) and cheating (420) sections of the ICC, in addition to various provisions of the Corruption Prevention Act.

The company is already the subject of multiple investigations by the CBI and the Enforcement Branch based on complaints from members of the consortium.

In its complaint to the CBI, which is now part of the FIR, the Indian Overseas Bank alleged that the company was sanctioned with a non-funds-based limit of Rs 500 crore on June 28, 2012.

The account was declared a non-performing asset on June 30, 2016, with an outstanding amount of Rs 750.54 crore after default.

The bank alleged that it issued 11 letters of credit (LC) to meet the company’s foreign trade requirements, all of which were transferred for a total amount of Rs 743.63 crore, leaving no collateral at the bank.

The company did not produce the full set of documents for the trade it conducted, and all letters of credit were issued in favor of two parties – Fareast Distributors and Logistic P Ltd and RBA Venture Ltd.

The bank alleged that in the absence of documents, doubts are cast on the authenticity of the merchant ship and the voyages claimed in the bills of lading.

The forensic audit conducted by the bank revealed allegations of manipulation of books of accounts and non-disclosure of liabilities arising from letters of credit.

The audit also revealed irregularities in sales contracts, bills of lading and related voyages.

He pointed out that 92% of the total sales, to the tune of Rs 26,143 crore, were made to four parties from the same owner and group.

“The main supplier of these parties is the Rotomac Group, while the main buyer of these parties is the Bunge Group. The main seller of Rotomac Group products is the Bunge Group. The four foreign customers have links with the group”, the bank said.

The forensic audit “substantially flagged” various indicators that underscore that the company did not conduct any genuine business transactions.

The company allegedly deceived the bank and fraudulently embezzled funds, causing itself financial loss and unjustified gain to the tune of Rs 750.54 crore, which is yet to be recovered from the suspects.

(Except for the title, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)