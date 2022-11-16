Poland Now Says Missile Blast Was Likely An Unfortunate Accident – NBC Chicago

US President Joe Biden and other Western Ukraine supporters on Wednesday threw their weight behind an investigation into why and how a missile that Poland says was Russian-made fell on Polish farmland, killing two people, as Russia saved Ukraine’s power grid with exploding missiles and drones.

Biden said it was “unlikely” Russia fired the missile, but added “we’ll see” and promised, “I’m going to make sure we find out exactly what happened.”

Polish President Andrzej Duda went further, saying there were no signs the blast was a deliberate attack.

The missile fell near the border between Poland and Ukraine on Tuesday. Three US officials said preliminary assessments suggested it was fired by Ukrainian forces on incoming Russian fire. The officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the matter publicly.

That assessment and Biden’s comments at the G20 summit in Indonesia contradicted reports earlier Tuesday from a senior US intelligence official who told The Associated Press that Russian missiles had entered Poland.

The Kremlin on Wednesday denounced Poland’s and other countries’ reaction to the missile incident as “hysterical” and, in rare praise for a US leader, hailed the “restrained and far more professional” response from the United States. United.

“We saw another hysterical, frantic and Russophobic reaction that was not based on any real data,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Wednesday. He added that “immediately, all the experts realized that it could not be a missile linked to the Russian armed forces”, and pointed to a “restrained, much more professional reaction” from the United States and of its president, Joe Biden.

In Brussels, NATO countries met on Wednesday for emergency talks. There was no immediate evidence that Tuesday’s explosion was a deliberate and hostile attack on NATO member Poland that could trigger the alliance’s dispositions for a collective military response.

Russia has denied any involvement. But Ukraine was under Russian bombardment across the country on Tuesday with barrages of cruise missiles and explosive drones, clouding the picture of exactly what happened in Poland and why.

In Europe, NATO members Germany and the UK were among those stressing the need for a full investigation. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz warned against hasty conclusions “in such a serious matter”.

Yet Scholz and others also blamed Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine broadly but not specifically.

“It wouldn’t have happened without the Russian war against Ukraine, without the missiles that are currently being fired intensively and on a large scale at Ukrainian infrastructure,” Scholz said.

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak echoed that assessment, saying, “This is the cruel and unrelenting reality of Putin’s war.”

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called it a “very significant escalation”. At the other end of the spectrum, China was among those calling for calm and restraint.

The Polish government said it was investigating and increasing its level of military readiness. On Twitter, Biden pledged “the full support and assistance of the United States for Poland’s investigation.”

Senior Kremlin officials have announced they will withdraw from Kherson in southern Ukraine

A statement from the Polish Foreign Ministry identified the weapon as being made in Russia. Duda, however, was more cautious, saying it was “most likely” Russian-made but its origins were still being verified.

“We are acting calmly,” Duda said. “It’s a difficult situation.”

Ukraine, a former Soviet bloc country, retains stockpiles of Soviet and Russian-made weapons, including air defense missiles, and has also seized many other Russian weapons while repelling invading Kremlin forces.

Ukraine’s air defenses worked hard against the Russian assault Tuesday on power generation and transmission facilities, including in the western region of Ukraine that borders Poland. The Ukrainian military said 77 of the more than 90 missiles fired were shot down, along with 11 drones.

The damage caused by the air assault in Ukraine was extensive and entire swathes of the country were plunged into darkness. Zelenskyy said around 10 million people lost power, but tweeted overnight that 8 million were later reconnected, with repair crews working through the night. Previous Russian strikes had already destroyed around 40% of the country’s energy infrastructure.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg convened the meeting in Brussels of the alliance’s envoys. The UN Security Council is also scheduled to meet on Wednesday for a previously scheduled briefing on the situation in Ukraine.

Poland’s statement did not specify whether the strike could have been a targeting error or whether the missile could have been deflected by Ukrainian defenses.

Both Poland and NATO used language suggesting they did not view the missile explosion as an intentional Russian attack, at least for now. A NATO statement called it a “tragic incident”.

If Russia had deliberately targeted Poland, it would risk dragging NATO into the conflict.

Polish media reported that the strike took place in an area where grain was drying in Przewodow, a village near the border with Ukraine.

The Russian Defense Ministry denied being behind “any strikes on targets near the Ukrainian-Polish border” and said in a statement that photos of alleged damage “have nothing to do” with Russian weapons.

Polish Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau summoned the Russian ambassador and “demanded an immediate detailed explanation”, the government said.

The Russian bombardment also hit neighboring Moldova. He reported massive power outages after strikes in Ukraine disconnected a power line in the tiny nation.

The attack killed at least one person in a residential building in the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv. It followed days of euphoria in Ukraine sparked by one of its greatest military successes – last week’s recapture of the southern city of Kherson.

With its battlefield losses mounting, Russia has increasingly relied on Ukraine’s power grid, apparently hoping to weaponize the approach of winter by leaving people in the cold and dark.

