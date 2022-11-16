Politicians’ growth fetish is the problem – and Sunak is heading into the same budget trap as Truss | Tim Jackson

IIf things had been different, Rishi Sunak might have ended his trip this week to the G20 summit in Bali with a quick return to Sharm el-Sheikh for the final hours of COP27. But sadly, the days when getting a climate deal was the top priority of world leaders are over. Now they prefer to show up at the opening ceremony and leave afterwards. It’s safer to honor the platform when there’s only hot air and moral highness at stake. And besides, Sunak has a newspaper clash tomorrow. He and Jeremy Hunt don’t have time to save the planet. They must try to save the Conservative Party.

Like a couple of cleaners floundering in the wake of a bloodbath, the Prime Minister and his chancellor have been warning everyone for weeks just how messy things are going to get in their autumn statement. Decrease spending. Raise the taxes. Raid on pensions. Everyone will have to make sacrifices. Nothing is on the table. Nothing, that is, except to identify (and punish) the architects of chaos.

Admittedly, this particular crime scene was carnage, so apprehending the bad guys was never going to be easy – especially after the most obvious culprit fired his co-conspirator and then fell on his sword. Even the cleaners could see that Liz Truss and Kwasi Kwarteng’s mini-budget was the most immediate cause of the “tempting choices” they now face.

Hidden in the background were the unprecedented global conditions brought about by the war in Ukraine. Not to mention the inability to insulate our homes against rising energy costs. “These are difficult times for people around the world,” Hunt wrote in his latest constituency column. It’s a sentiment that doesn’t quite match the dramatic increase in profits for energy companies and banks.

But behind it all is the rumble of something more pernicious and deeper rooted. The spark that ignited the Trussonomics fire was the siren call of “grow, grow and grow”. The absolute fantasy of the trickle-down economy has been brought back to life by Kwarteng, decades after it had apparently ceased to function. In his ill-fated conference speech, Truss didn’t throw any punches. It was the anti-growth coalition that was holding Britain back. His government would eliminate them once and for all.

This is where the forensic trail gets confusing. Strangely, most of the people on her target list were as enthusiastic about growth as she was. Just two months before this speech, Keir Starmer had offered – almost verbatim – the same prescription. After painting a not inaccurate picture of a broken social contract, the Leader of the Opposition explained that it would take three things to fix it. “Growth. Growth. And growth.

The calculations are off, but the call is familiar. Although they trumpet “stability first,” Sunak and Hunt are as obsessed with economic growth as the rest. It is only their specific prescriptions that differ. They lean ideologically towards austerity 2.0. But in a sense, there’s not much difference between tax giveaways and huge cuts in public spending. Both hurt the poor more than the rich. All of this is legitimized by the promise of growth. None of this actually works.

Growth in advanced economies has been declining for decades, not just since the financial crisis, but since the mid-1960s. Former U.S. Treasury Secretary Larry Summers argued that the growth rates politicians aspired to belong maybe now in the past. Most of the reactions to this bad news consist of denial and a frantic attempt to revive growth. Cheap money, tax cuts, fiscal stimulus. Or high interest rates, deregulation and fiscal austerity. We turn arround. More of the same will emerge tomorrow. Like an economic mole, we eliminate the underlying problem in one place and find it elsewhere.

Could it be that our growth fetish has always been the bad guy? Our attempts to prop up struggling capitalism have only hindered the investments needed to reach net zero, reinforced inequality and undermined instability. Seen with benevolence, the conservative mess is then a symptom of this deeper dynamic. More likely, it’s a concerted effort to protect first-class passengers on a sinking liner.

What is clear is that for all intents and purposes, we already live in a post-growth world. And it’s time to take this challenge seriously. Focus on protecting well-being. Distribute wealth fairly. Investing in the care economy. To improve education. Strengthen the community. To build an economy that works for everyone. And land in Sharm el-Sheikh with something other than empty promises. Saving the Conservative Party is a lost cause. Saving our children from an uncontrollable climate breakdown may still be a possibility. But only if we face this new reality.