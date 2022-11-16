PRIVATE BORDER SECURITY: Yuma families forced to hire armed guards due to influx of migrants, local official says

Illegal immigrants flooded Yuma hospitals and caused some residents fearing for their safety to hire armed security guards, a Yuma city official told Fox News.

“Two of these families here had to hire private security guards — armed security guards — to keep people out of their yard,” Yuma County supervisor Jonathan Lines told Fox News. “They were constantly bringing people into their homes, into their backyards, and they weren’t very respectful.”

Nearly one million of the 4 million migrants who have entered the United States since President Biden took office have crossed the southern border from Arizona, according to Customs and Border Protection. Border Patrol’s Yuma sector has seen a 171% increase in migrant crossings between 2021 and 2022.

Thousands of migrants passed through residential properties and farmland in Yuma, Lines told Fox News. He said they have created security problems, strained resources and damaged crops in the agriculturally-busy town.

“We’ve had people show up at our … non-governmental organizations, at the food bank, at the mission asking for help,” Lines said. “We had people coming directly to churches asking for help.”

Some residents were unable to receive medical assistance as migrants crowded the local hospital, Lines said.

“I got calls from people saying, ‘Hey, I had to take my wife to San Diego to give birth,’” Lines told Fox News. “‘I had to take my wife to Phoenix to give birth because there were no more beds in that hospital.’”

Yuma, a farming community, faced threats to its food production as migrants damaged crops crossing farmland along the southern border.

“National security is also tied to our food security,” Lines said, noting that Americans depend on the production of green leaves from Yuma.

“We need to give the men and women who wear the uniform every day for national security the tools they need, both manpower and additional technology, so they can do their job. work and keep us safe,” Lines said.

