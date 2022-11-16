Ravindra Jadeja’s update linked to wife who is Gujarat BJP candidate

Mr. Jadeja fought for his wife before the national elections.

New Delhi:

Cricketer Ravindra Jadeja announced on Wednesday that his wife Rivaba Jadeja, a candidate in the upcoming Gujarat Assembly elections, has joined Twitter.

Rivaba Jadeja has been aligned by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to contest the seat of Jamnagar (North).

“Official account @ Rivaba4BJP,” Mr. Jadeja wrote on Twitter.

The Indian jack-of-all-trades had said on Monday that his wife wanted to follow Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s path to “work for the people”.

“It’s the first time that she (Rivaba Jadeja) is a candidate for the MLA and she will learn a lot. I hope she will progress in this field. She is to help nature and has always wanted to help people and has therefore joined politics. She wants to follow PM Modi’s path to work for the people,” the cricketer was quoted as saying by ANI news agency.

“Gujarat election is here and it’s like a T20 match. My wife is making her grand debut in politics on a BJP ticket! Tomorrow she will file her nomination. I call on people of Jamnagar and all cricket lovers coming in big numbers to support her,” Jadeja said in a video on Sunday.

Rivaba Jadeja has emerged as the face of the BJP for the Jamnagar (North) seat after MP Dharmendrasinh Jadeja was denied a party ticket.