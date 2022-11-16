Report: At least 32 transgender people killed in the United States in 2022

At least 32 transgender and gender non-conforming people were killed in the United States in 2022, the Human Rights Campaign announced Wednesday in its annual report ahead of Transgender Day of Remembrance.

Transgender people of color make up 81% of known victims this year, and 59% are black. Trans women are disproportionately represented, as they have been in the past, also accounting for 81% of recorded deaths at press time.

The Human Rights Campaign has documented at least 302 violent deaths of transgender and gender-nonconforming people since the LGBTQ advocacy organization began tracking those deaths in 2013 — the same year the FBI began tracking crimes of hate against transgender people.

The victims were “predominantly black, under the age of 35, and killed with a firearm,” the report said.

Black transgender women, like Shawmaynè Giselle Marie, a 27-year-old nursing assistant killed in June in Gulfport, Mississippi, account for 63% of all recorded victims since 2013.

This week is Transgender Awareness Week and culminates in Sunday’s Transgender Day of Remembrance, an international observance honoring those killed by anti-transgender violence and drawing attention to the threats trans people face.

The Human Rights Campaign notes that the death toll is likely understated because deaths of trans people often go unreported or victims are misinterpreted in news or police reports. The data does not include people who died by suicide, which has also been documented at significantly higher rates in LGBTQ people than in the general population.

The report found that 15 trans people have been killed by police or while incarcerated in ICE jails, jails or detention centers since 2013, including two this year.

Other victims were killed by someone they knew. Since 2013, almost a fifth of people with a known killer have been killed by an intimate partner.

Among them is Ray Muscat, 26, who was shot and killed by his girlfriend in May in Michigan.

Fewer deaths have been reported than at the time of last year’s report – 47. In 2021, the Human Rights Campaign recorded its highest tally of fatal violence against trans and non-conforming people gender, with 57 deaths at the end of the year.

Shoshana Goldberg, director of public education and research for the HRC Foundation, said this year’s report comes amid the largest recorded wave of anti-trans legislation at the state level, which, according to it has been largely fueled by misinformation and stigma.

Some bills sought to limit discussion of LGBTQ topics in schools, restrict gender-affirming health care, and prevent transgender children from playing on sports teams or using bathrooms that match their identity. of gender.

Such bills, she said, fuel anti-LGBTQ sentiment by portraying queer and transgender people as a risk to children and communities.

States have passed 25 anti-LGBTQ bills so far this year, including 17 aimed at transgender people, according to the report. More than 145 anti-transgender bills have been introduced in 34 states, marking the highest number recorded by the Human Rights Campaign in a state legislative session.

While the bills don’t directly encourage violence against LGBTQ people, Goldberg said, they enforce a culture of prejudice that is often exacerbated by racism and sexism and can lead to an increased risk of deadly violence.

“This year has seen unprecedented amounts of negative rhetoric and stigma directed by anti-equality political leaders and public figures against transgender and non-binary people, as well as their families, loved ones and even their healthcare providers,” Goldberg said. “You can’t separate that from the horrific and ongoing violence against transgender people.

According to the Williams Institute, a think tank focused on LGBTQ issues at the University of California, Los Angeles, approximately 1.6 million people in the United States ages 13 and older identify as transgender.

———

Hannah Schoenbaum, based in Raleigh, North Carolina, is a member of the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative body. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places reporters in local newsrooms to report on underreported issues.