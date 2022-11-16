Running for office won’t immunize Trump from prosecution

Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD) said on CNN’s “Anderson Cooper 360” on Tuesday that running for president would not “immunize” former President Donald Trump from prosecution.

Cooper asked, “You have been uniquely positioned over the past few years as someone who understands the legal and constitutional issues swirling around the former president. If he’s making this announcement partly in the belief that it will somehow shield him from investigation or indictment, is that correct, do you think?

Raskin said, “No, that’s absolutely wrong. In fact, the people who pushed the point the hardest were his defenders in the Senate during the second impeachment trial, who said the right way to deal with a former president who has engaged in crime is to prosecute him instead. than impeach more he has already left office. Of course, this contradicts more than two centuries of understanding that a public official need not still be in office to be removed, tried and convicted. But whatever it was, everyone agreed that he should be judged. I mean, under our Constitution, we don’t have a position of former President of the United States. A former president of the United States is only a citizen, and the highest office in our country is that of a citizen, not a president or a former president. So you have no right to commit murder as president or embezzlement or bribes or seditious conspiracy or attacks on federal proceedings or anything else. He can still be judged. I think the Department of Justice has been clear on this. Only the facts of the case and the law count. There’s a slight exception to that, which is that they don’t press charges against candidates weeks or maybe a month before an election. But other than that, you know, running for office is not something that will immunize you from prosecution.

