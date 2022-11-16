San Diego Approves New Funding Method Expected to Generate Millions for River Park Upgrades

The San Diego City Council on Tuesday unanimously approved a new source of funding to pay for improvements to the San Diego River, which officials say could become a regional attraction with recreational amenities and waterfront restaurants. River.

The council voted to create an Enhanced Infrastructure Funding District, which would generate money every time a parcel within half a mile of the river sees a property tax increase over the next 45 years.

Combined with a separate EIFD that the county government approved in September, the river is expected to bring in between $380 million and $750 million for a wide variety of projects.

They include parks, bike bridges and flood prevention efforts that could make private sector investment more likely along the 52-mile river, which runs from Julian to Lakeside, Santee, El Cajon, Mission Valley and Ocean. Beach.

“We still have a lot of work to do, but an EIFD for the San Diego River will be a real game-changer in how we fund improvements in this area,” council member Raul Campillo said Tuesday.

“It makes sense to do it collaboratively because the river is a regional asset,” Campillo said. “Several towns and unincorporated parts of the county will benefit from its restoration and improvement, which will be good for the environment and good for people.”

The project is expected to help the city meet its greenhouse gas emission reduction targets in two ways: the bike paths and walking paths will stimulate climate-friendly mobility between communities along the river, while some of the Projects will include restoring wetlands that remove carbon from the air.

Improving the river is also expected to strengthen regional collaboration in addressing homelessness, as eliminating homeless encampments along the river will be key to any long-term success.

“It will make the river park better and more beautiful than we ever imagined,” said board member Jennifer Campbell.

Private sector investment will be essential, officials said.

Instead of developers orienting commercial and residential projects back to the river, new projects could face the river and treat it as an amenity. An example could be the long-term redevelopment of the Fashion Valley Mall, which could become a river-focused commercial project.