Scottie Pippen’s Ex-wife, Larsa Pippen, And Michael Jordan’s Son Marcus Jordan Papped In A Heavy PDA On Miami Beach

Rajesh Khanna
Larsa Pippen is done lying and has confirmed dating 32-year-old Marcus Jordan, who is her ex-husband Scottie Pippen‘s arch-enemy Michael Jordan’s son. After numerous public appearances and PDAs, Larsa Pippen constantly denied romance rumors. However, sources close to the duo confirm, there is serious boffing going on between the two and they appear inseparable. The… Read More »Scottie Pippen’s Ex-wife, Larsa Pippen, And Michael Jordan’s Son Marcus Jordan Papped In A Heavy PDA On Miami Beach

