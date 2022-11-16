Senators launch audit of Rick Scott’s NRSC

But the recriminations took a new turn on Tuesday, with one of the party’s main political vehicles now facing the prospect of financial scrutiny. According to two people familiar with the discussion, Blackburn told Scott at the meeting that there needed to be accountability for how the money was spent and that it was important for senators to better understand how and why key decisions involving financial resources were taken. made. Moving forward, Blackburn said, the party needed to figure out what mistakes had been made.

Tillis came out in favor of the idea, arguing that there should also be a review of the committee’s spending in the 2018 and 2020 election cycles, which would allow for comparison.

It wouldn’t be the first time a Republican Party committee had been audited: In the 2008 election, the finances of the Republican National Congressional Committee came under scrutiny as it faced an accounting scandal.

Chris Hartline, a spokesperson for the NRSC, pushed back against the idea that an audit was necessary, saying the committee’s regular filings with the Federal Election Commission were essentially a review of its spending.

“We are audited every month. It’s called an FEC report,” Hartline said, adding that “every caucus member was kept up to date on NRSC strategy and spending throughout the cycle.”

During Tuesday’s meeting, Hartline said, Scott “gave a detailed summary of NRSC’s fundraising and spending to the caucus today,” and that the committee was “always happy to take questions from our members”.

Through October 19, the NRSC had raised $234.6 million for the round — including $20 million in bank loans taken out in September and October — according to its latest FEC report. The committee said it has spent $235.3 million since the start of 2021.

Scott won support at the meeting from Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas), who criticized McConnell and his political operation, according to two people with knowledge of the remarks.

Tuesday’s meeting touched on a wide range of topics, with Republican senators discussing their failure to win a majority in a political environment that many believe should have benefited them.

As the day progressed, those aligned with McConnell and Scott openly argued on social media. At one point, Curt Anderson, an adviser to Scott, took to Twitter to criticize the Senate Leadership Fund, the McConnell-linked super PAC, for not doing enough to help in the runoff election in Georgia Senate.

“Have they given up? Anderson wrote.

Steven Law, chairman of the Senate Leadership Fund and McConnell’s former chief of staff, fired back saying the NRSC was barely making a mark in the race.

“But don’t worry mate, we used to have you covered,” Law wrote.

In a statement late Tuesday, Law joined calls for an audit and challenged the notion that the committee’s federal filings would suffice.

“An FEC report has nothing in common with an independent audit, which is designed to assess financial controls and potential conflicts of interest in an organization,” Law said.