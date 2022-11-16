Settlemyre appointed to Clinton Co. Board of Health

WILMINGTON — At a special Clinton County Health District Advisory Board (DAC) meeting last week, Patricia “Patti” Settlemyre, BSN, RN, was appointed to the Clinton County Board of Health.

The DAC is made up of the chairmen of the 13 township boards in Clinton County, the mayors of Wilmington and the seven incorporated villages, and the chairman of the county commissioners.

Settlemyre, a registered nurse with more than 35 years of experience in the healthcare field, retired two years ago as president and co-founder of Community Care Hospice – a local non-profit palliative care organization which served Clinton, Highland and surrounding rural counties, was founded in 2004 and continues to thrive.

She worked at Highland District Hospital in home health care as a case manager for eight years, two of which were in a long-term care facility. She also worked at Clinton Memorial Hospital as a registered nurse on the medical, telemetric, and surgical floors for two years and 15 years prior as a pharmacy technician.

Settlemyre holds a bachelor’s degree in nursing from Wright State University, graduating in June 1994. She was certified in hospice and hospice care for eight years through 2021, which she did not renew after her retirement. She currently serves on the board of the Health Alliance of Clinton County and chairs the scholarship committee, for which five scholarships were awarded last year. She also sits on the Highland County Senior Citizens Board.

Settlemyre is also involved with a horse rescue organization called Ride of Pride Equine Sanctuary. She has a daughter and two grandchildren whom she adores and with whom she has spent as much time as possible since her retirement. She lives on a farm in Clinton County and enjoys nature, gardening, bird watching and her animals – three dogs, two horses and a cat.

Settlemyre is fulfilling the unexpired term through 2027 of Carla Raizk, who resigned from the Clinton County Board of Health in September after two decades of service.

