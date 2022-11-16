Several people are trapped after a fire breaks out in an apartment building in Maryland

<!–

Six people are injured and one seriously injured in a massive explosion that ripped through a Maryland apartment building with residents trapped in what is called a “mass casualty situation”.

The two-alarm fire in Gaithersburg, Md. tore through a structure on the 800 block of Quince Orchard Boulevard near Rabbit Road around 8 a.m. Wednesday, demolishing at least part of a residential building, the gate said. – spokesperson for Montgomery County Fire & Rescue, Pete Piringer.

Eight people were taken to hospital, including one seriously injured, officials said.

At 8:50 a.m. the fire raised a second alarm and most of the blaze was extinguished 40 minutes later, but firefighters were still looking for anyone who might still be inside the burning building.

The black smoke has been seen for miles and is sending smoke into the air that is visible for miles.

A man working nearby who felt the blast said: “It was as if we had been bombed.