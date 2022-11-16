SF judge dismisses nearly half of misdemeanor charges against alleged stalker Bill Gene Hobbs

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) — A San Francisco judge has dropped nearly half of misdemeanor charges against a man accused of stalking several women in the city, officials said Tuesday.

Bill Gene Hobbs, 34, was arrested in October in connection with 14 incidents of harassment, harassment and unwanted touching.

Hobbs faced 22 charges, including sexual assault and assault.

A judge dismissed many of these charges, citing insufficient evidence.

The judge allows prosecutors to pursue the case with a felony charge and 12 misdemeanors.

Hobbs was accused of wandering the streets for months, targeting women – chasing them, touching them and even kissing them. Victims and the public have taken to social media, demanding that he be arrested for good after minimal action by the city.

Reported incidents began in San Francisco as early as September 2022.

Hobbs will remain in custody, San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins said in a statement to ABC7 News on Tuesday.

The DA said “we respect the court’s decision to dismiss the public nuisance charges.”

Jenkins says she plans a “vigorous prosecution” on felony charges of false imprisonment, three misdemeanor sexual assaults and a single felony assault and eight felony assaults.

Hobbs is back in court on Nov. 29 for his arraignment.

If you believe you have been a victim or have information about this investigation, please call the SFPD information line at 1-415-575-4444 or text advice to TIP411 and start the text message with SFPD. You can remain anonymous.

