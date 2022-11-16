SF Public Library commemorates historic “Anna May Wong” neighborhood for Asian-American community

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) — The San Francisco Public Library held a rally on Tuesday to commemorate the liberation of the “Anna May Wong” neighborhood, which organizers called historic for the Asian-American community.

The piece pays homage to Wong, who became Hollywood’s first Chinese-American movie star during the silent film era.

“It truly honors the strength and perseverance of Anna May Wong. Her dedication and struggle against racism and the stereotypical roles she faced in Hollywood as a Chinese-American actress in 1920,” said Michele Thompson of the US Mint program management office.

The Wong commemorative coin is the 5th in the United States Mint’s “American Women’s Quarters Program” this year.

It was released in October, so you might start seeing it appear in your change soon.

