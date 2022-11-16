Shashi Tharoor steps down from campaigning for Congress, says not on star activist list

Gujarat Elections 2022: Shashi Tharoor steps down from campaigning for Congress, says not on star campaigner list. PTI

New Delhi: Congress leader Shashi Tharoor has pulled out of the party’s campaign in Gujarat for the upcoming assembly polls after he was apparently left off the list of outgoing campaigners.

A report of NDTV quoted his sources as saying that Tharoor was invited by the Congress student body to campaign in Gujarat, but he pulled out as he was not on the party’s recently released list of star activists.

Congress denies Tharoor’s claims

The report said Congress denied ‘sidelining’ Tharoor and said he had ‘never been on the star activist list before’.

Notably, the MP for Thiruvananthapuram was last named as a star activist in 2021 in his home state of Kerala.

Who is in the list of star Congress activists for Gujarat polls in 2022?

Congress released its list of star activists for the 2022 elections in Gujarat on Tuesday. According to the list, the party chairman, party leader Mallikarjun Kharge, UPA chairwoman Sonia Gandhi, party MP Rahul Gandhi, general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will campaign in the state. before the polls.

The list also includes Chief Ministers Ashok Gehlot and Bhupesh Baghel, Sachin Pilot, Jignesh Mevani, Kanhaiya Kumar as star campaigners for the assembly elections to be held in two phases on December 1 and 5.

Congress releases list of star activists for #GujaratElections. Party Leader Malliakrjun Kharge, UPA Chairwoman Sonia Gandhi, Party MP Rahul Gandhi, General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, CMs Ashok Gehlot-Bhupesh Baghel, Sachin Pilot, Jignesh Mevani, Kanhaiya Kumar will campaign. pic.twitter.com/wXr3NAGdcS — ANI (@ANI) November 15, 2022

The counting of votes will take place on December 8.

Gujarat Assembly polls in 2022 see a three-way contest between the ruling BJP, Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

For the uninitiated, the BJP has been in power in Gujarat for 24 years.

