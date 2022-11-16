Sign language interpreter for Disney’s ‘The Lion King’ says he was fired because he was white

Sign language interpreter for Disney’s The Lion King on Broadway alleged he was recently fired for being white, saying he and another white performer were asked to leave so they could be replaced by black signers.

Keith Wann has filed a federal discrimination complaint against the Theater Development Fund, the New York nonprofit that provides sign language interpreters to Broadway shows, according to a New York Post report.

“For me, just seeing this discrimination, it doesn’t matter if I’m white or black,” Wann told the newspaper. “It’s egregious and I just hope other people who have also been through this come forward.”

Wann alleges TDF Director of Accessibility Programs Lisa Carling told him and performer Christina Mosleh to ‘step down’ from the show so they could be replaced by black experts in sign language, according to the lawsuit and emails obtained by The post office.

Wan would have started to The Lion King in March, but received an email a few days later from Carling asking him and Mosleh to step down from the show due to the “current social climate”.

“With great embarrassment and apologies, I ask you both not to perform the show for us on Sunday, April 24,” Carling wrote. “I see no other way out of this. This seems to be the best solution.

Carling’s decision was reportedly ordered by Shelly Guy, the FSA director for The Lion Kingwho called on Carling to get rid of all non-black performers, according to another email obtained by The post office and cited in the lawsuit.

Guy reportedly said the performer “is not a black person and therefore should not represent Lion King.”

Wann said he performed for a diverse cast of characters, including those played by black actors throughout his decades-long career.

“I lost sleep over it,” Wann said. The post office. “Evil is evil.”

