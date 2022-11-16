Spaceport Cornwall awarded license to host UK’s first space launch | Space

Spaceport Cornwall has been granted an operating licence, enabling it to host the UK’s first space launch.

The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has announced that the Newquay site can be used to send satellites into space.

The first mission is expected to be carried out by entrepreneur Sir Richard Branson’s Virgin Orbit company in the coming weeks.

A repurposed Virgin Atlantic Boeing 747 plane named Cosmic Girl and Virgin Orbit’s LauncherOne rocket traveled from California in the United States to Spaceport Cornwall last week.

Their mission was given the title Start Me Up as a tribute to British rock band the Rolling Stones.

Richard Moriarty, chief executive of the Civil Aviation Authority, said: “This is a historic moment as we license the first ever spaceport in the UK. We are proud to play our part in facilitating the UK’s space ambitions by assessing the safety, security and other requirements of these activities.

“This is another major step in enabling this country to become a premier launch nation.”