Special protections for about 300,000 immigrants extended amid federal lawsuit: NPR

For the past four years, Elsy Flores de Ayala has lived in limbo – not knowing if the life she has built in the United States will remain intact or if she will be sent back to El Salvador.

Flores de Ayala, who lives in Washington DC, was allowed to live and work legally in the United States for more than two decades under the Temporary Protected Status program which deemed her homeland unsafe for return.

This winter, his stay was in danger of expiring after the Trump administration sought to revoke the program for immigrants from six countries – El Salvador, Haiti, Nicaragua, Sudan, Honduras and Nepal – arguing that the conditions in those countries have improved enough for people. to return.

On Thursday, the Department of Homeland Security announced that the program would continue for Flores de Ayala and more than 335,000 others until June 2024 in an ongoing federal lawsuit seeking to overturn President Trump’s decision.

“It’s a bit of protection for us,” Flores de Ayala told NPR. “At least now we are going to have a good holiday and we have more time.”

The lawsuit filed by the ACLU, the National Day Laborer Organizing Network and others is currently before the United States Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit with a request for rehearing. The Biden administration formally redesignated the protections for Haiti and Sudan, but the other four countries included in the lawsuit — El Salvador, Nicaragua, Honduras and Nepal — only received an extension because of the lawsuit.

What is Temporary Protected Status?

In 1990, the program was created to support immigrants who cannot safely return to their home country due to a humanitarian crisis such as armed conflict or natural disaster.

It applies to people already living in the United States, preventing them from being deported and issuing them work permits.

Sixteen countries are currently designated for TPS and these protections are typically reviewed for renewal by the Department of Homeland Security every 18 months. In 2021, more than 400,000 immigrants have protected status. The largest populations live in California, Florida, Texas and New York.

Many beneficiaries have lived in the United States for decades due to the frequency with which these protections have been extended, but the program itself is not a direct path to becoming a US citizen.

“Many of them have lived here longer than they have lived in the country where they were born, but that doesn’t necessarily mean there is a pathway to apply for citizenship,” said Emi MacLean, a senior attorney at the ACLU of Northern California. “It’s a failure of our immigration laws.”

Flores de Ayala was visiting family in the United States when El Salvador was devastated by a massive earthquake in 2001. Since becoming a TPS holder, Flores de Ayala said she has built a life whose she is proud.

“We’ve worked here for decades, built our communities here, and dedicated our time to our children’s schools,” she said. “It’s more our home than anywhere else.”