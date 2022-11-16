Stray missile that hit Poland likely came from Ukraine, NATO and Warsaw say – POLITICO

Press play to listen to this article Expressed by artificial intelligence.

A missile that entered Poland on Tuesday and killed two people likely came from Ukrainian air defenses trying to knock down a barrage of Russian rockets, the Polish government and NATO chief said on Wednesday.

“There is no indication that this was an intentional attack on Poland,” Polish President Andrzej Duda said.

Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said this means Poland may not need to invoke Article 4 of the North Atlantic Treaty, which summons NATO members to discuss the issue of whether the “independence or political security” of a country is threatened.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg chaired an emergency meeting of alliance ambassadors in Brussels on Wednesday to discuss the incident.

After the session, he said information so far suggests the missile which landed in Poland came from Ukrainian air defenses fighting off a massive Russian attack on Tuesday which saw the country rammed by dozens of missiles which caused blackouts of electricity across Ukraine.

“We have no indication that this was the result of a deliberate attack,” he said. “And we have no indication that Russia is preparing offensive military actions against NATO. Our preliminary analysis suggests that the incident was likely caused by a Ukrainian air defense missile fired to defend Ukrainian territory from Russian cruise missile attacks.

Duda said the blast that killed two people in the village of Przewodów, about six kilometers from the Ukrainian border, was likely caused by the missile’s booster, saying it was likely an anti-aircraft rocket S-300 produced in Soviet times.

“There is also no evidence that he was fired by the Russian side,” he said, calling it an “unfortunate incident.”

Earlier, US President Joe Biden said it was “unlikely in the lines of the trajectory that he will have been removed from Russia, but we will see”.

The stakes as to who fired the missile are immense. Poland, as a NATO member, is covered by the pact’s common defense commitments, which could directly implicate the alliance in the war in Ukraine.

Ukraine’s allies do not blame Kyiv for the incident, noting that the country was trying to defend itself.

“Let’s be clear, it’s not Ukraine’s fault. Russia bears the ultimate responsibility,” Stoltenberg said.

Poland has strengthened its air defenses and authorities are at the scene of the missile explosion.

Lili Bayer contributed reporting.