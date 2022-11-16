Sunak-Xi talks canceled after Polish missile strike – POLITICO

BALI, Indonesia — Rishi Sunak’s highly anticipated bilateral meeting with Xi Jinping was canceled at the 11th hour.

The UK prime minister’s spokesman said plans to hold talks on the sidelines of the G20 summit were scrapped at the last minute due to scheduling conflicts.

Xi and Sunak were unable to agree on a time to hold the meeting after a number of world leaders were drawn into emergency talks to respond to the missile strike in Poland on Tuesday night.

The surprise report had only been confirmed on Tuesday afternoon and would have made Sunak the first British prime minister to meet Xi in nearly five years.

Sunak was woken up at 5 a.m. to be briefed on the strike in Poland and attended an emergency meeting of G7 leaders called by US President Joe Biden in Bali on Wednesday morning.

The British prime minister also had calls with his defense and foreign secretaries and with the Ukrainian foreign minister.