Suns last to leave Heat arena angered by umpires calling four total free throws ‘hard to swallow’ – The Mercury News

Two weeks ago, it was the visiting Sacramento Kings who yelled at a 3-point Tyler Herro they said was a trip. After the fact, the NBA said it was indeed a trip.

Last week, it was an incredulous Kelly Oubre Jr. called for an inoffensive trip in the final seconds in a game his visiting Charlotte Hornets would lose in overtime.

This time, the officiating disagreement at a Miami Heat home game was the result of a lack of whistles.

In Monday night’s 113-112 loss to the Heat, the Phoenix Suns closed 2 of 4 from the foul line.

Not in a quarter. Not halftime. For the game.

It was the fewest free throws ever attempted and made by the Suns, with both numbers opposing lows in the Heat’s 35 seasons.

The result left Suns coach Monty Williams in disbelief.

“It’s just one of those things where you look at the stat sheet and you look at situations like that, we only finished with four free throws for the game. It’s hard to swallow,” William said. .

It certainly wasn’t like the Suns were content with jumpshots. The Suns finished with 42 points in the paint, compared to 44 for the Heat, which went 22 of 25 from the line.

“In a physical game like this, where everyone is bumping into each other, we only get four free throws,” Williams said. “It’s getting really hard to swallow. You feel like you can’t even talk about it because you’re going to get a fine.

“That’s an unreal amount of free throws in any NBA game, you know what I’m saying?”

The previous record for the fewest free throws attempted by a Heat opponent was five by the Toronto Raptors on December 11, 2006, with the lowest for free throws made by a Heat opponent three by Toronto in that game.

To their credit, the Heat limited the opposition’s free throws, although nothing close to what was seen on Monday. The Heat left Monday’s game tied with the San Antonio Spurs for the fewest free throw attempts by an opponent per game, at 19.7.

As for their own foul shot, the Heat remain on a record run heading into Wednesday night’s game against the Toronto Raptors at the start of a four-game road trip.

Closing .880 from the line on Monday, the Heat have now shot at least 80% from the line in a franchise-record 13 straight games, tying the Chicago Bulls for the longest such active streak in the NBA. The streak matches the sixth-longest such run in league history, with the Heat to a season-high .867 from the line.

The league record for most consecutive games with at least 80% shooting is held by the Oklahoma City Thunder over two seasons, from April 10, 2019 to November 22, 2010. The single-season mark is held at the times by Charlotte (2016-17) and Golden State (2012-13), to 14 consecutive such games.

injury report

The Raptors have a detailed injury report for Wednesday night’s game. Precious Achiuwa (ankle), Ron Harper Jr. (G League), Otto Porter (toe) and Pascal Siakam (adductor) are absent. Listed as questionable for Toronto are Gary Trent Jr. (hip) and Fred VanVleet (illness). . .

For the Heat, there are the lingering concerns over Tyler Herro’s sprained ankle and Dewayne Dedmon’s foot problem. . .

Monday’s win gave the Heat their first win in Miami against the Suns since 2018, when Hassan Whiteside led the Heat with 24 points and 14 rebounds. . .

Kyle Lowry’s first 3-pointer on Monday gave him 2,000 for his career, becoming the 12th NBA player to reach that total. Lowry has now scored at least one 3-pointer in 13 straight games, his second-longest streak with the Heat.

