Tata Motors says Jaguar Land Rover CEO to step down

Bengaluru:

Luxury carmaker Jaguar Land Rover (JLR), owned by Tata Motors, today announced that CEO Thierry Bollore will step down for personal reasons after more than two years in the role.

Adrian Mardell will take over as interim CEO from Wednesday. Mardell has been with Jaguar Land Rover for 32 years and is currently a member of its Board of Directors.

JLR has elected former Renault boss Bolloré as CEO in 2020 to bring Britain’s biggest carmaker back to profit after being hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic. His resignation is effective December 31, JLR said.

