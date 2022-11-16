Ted Cruz will try to delay Mitch McConnell’s Senate leadership vote

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) announced Tuesday that he plans to submit a motion to defer Sen. Mitch McConnell’s (R-KY) Senate leadership vote on Wednesday until the end of the Senate second round of Georgia.

“Tomorrow I will be moving a motion to delay the Republican Senate leadership election until AFTER Georgia’s runoff so we know who will be at our conference,” Cruz said on Twitter.

“Republican leaders need a plan to fight the disastrous policies of the Biden administration,” Cruz said. added. “After a disappointing election, it’s ridiculous for Republicans to immediately endorse the same leadership without having this discussion.”

Cruz’s strategy could succeed. McConnell said Tuesday he had the votes to be re-elected as GOP Senate leader, but left the timing of the vote open.

“I have the votes. I will be elected,” McConnell said at a press conference on Tuesday. “The only question is whether we will do it sooner or later.”

A group of Republicans tried to block McConnell from holding the vote scheduled for Wednesday. A delay could likely help McConnell’s opposition, giving the conference more time to be swayed by Sen. Rick Scott, who announced Tuesday that he would oppose McConnell’s re-election.

“If you just want to stick with the status quo, don’t vote for me,” Scott’s announcement read. “Republican voters expect and deserve to know about our plan to promote and advance conservative values…That’s why I’m running to be the Republican leader.”

“Like all of you, I am deeply disappointed with the results of the recent election,” Scott added. “Despite what the quarterbacks on television will tell you, there is not one single person responsible for the performance of our party across the country.” For Scott to replace McConnell, he must win a simple majority of GOP senators. So far, Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) and Sen. Mike Braun (R-IN) have supported Scott. The vote will take place by secret ballot and behind closed doors.