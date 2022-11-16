Pin 0 Shares

Tekashi 6ix9ine has gotten for himself twin girlfriends after his messy breakup with Rachel Wattley popularly known as Jade. 6ix9ine is done saying stupid sh-ts for clout, at least for now, and has resorted to spending money he doesn’t have to gain the attention he desperately craves. The rapper has joined forces with another clout… Read More »Tekashi 6ix9ine Storms His Twin Girlfriends’ Birthday Party And Gifts 22 Hermes Birkin Bags To The Twins And Their 20 Closet Friends

The post Tekashi 6ix9ine Storms His Twin Girlfriends’ Birthday Party And Gifts 22 Hermes Birkin Bags To The Twins And Their 20 Closet Friends appeared first on TheGossipScoop.com.