Tekashi 6ix9ine Storms His Twin Girlfriends’ Birthday Party And Gifts 22 Hermes Birkin Bags To The Twins And Their 20 Closet Friends

By
Rajesh Khanna
-
0
0
Tekashi 6ix9ine Storms His Twin Girlfriends’ Birthday Party And Gifts 22 Hermes Birkin Bags To The Twins And Their 20 Closet Friends
google news
Share
Tweet
Pin
0 Shares

Tekashi 6ix9ine has gotten for himself twin girlfriends after his messy breakup with Rachel Wattley popularly known as Jade. 6ix9ine is done saying stupid sh-ts for clout, at least for now, and has resorted to spending money he doesn’t have to gain the attention he desperately craves. The rapper has joined forces with another clout… Read More »Tekashi 6ix9ine Storms His Twin Girlfriends’ Birthday Party And Gifts 22 Hermes Birkin Bags To The Twins And Their 20 Closet Friends

The post Tekashi 6ix9ine Storms His Twin Girlfriends’ Birthday Party And Gifts 22 Hermes Birkin Bags To The Twins And Their 20 Closet Friends appeared first on TheGossipScoop.com.

Share
Tweet
Pin
0 Shares
google news
Previous articleMagic looking to fix a turnover problem that’s plagued them early
Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna
Rajesh Khanna

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR