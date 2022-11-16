The 2024 Senate race begins with a challenge to Manchin

Manchin, a moderate Democrat reelected in 2018 in a state that former President Donald Trump won by 42 points two years earlier, has become a thorn in the side of Senate Democrats. Holding more power than most senators in the equally divided Senate, Manchin has spent much of the past two years pushing back against elements of President Joe Biden’s agenda.

After Democrats narrowly controlled the Senate in this election, Manchin is poised to continue to play an outsized role in negotiating legislation over the next two years.

Mooney, who won re-election easily in West Virginia’s second congressional district last week, said on the talk show that he felt it was important to get his plans out there early as other people considered to stand for the seat. So far, Mooney said he’s “heard at least five other names on the Republican side” who are interested.

Governor Jim Justice and State Attorney General Patrick Morrisey, who lost to Manchin in 2018, are among the GOP names that have been thrown around to take on Manchin.

Although Manchin regularly works with Republicans – and the main threats are already being made against the moderate Democratic senator from Arizona. Kirsten Sinema — no strong contender has announced a challenge to Manchin in the upcoming Democratic primary cycle.

But Manchin himself has yet to say whether he will run again, a decision he plans to make after the November election.