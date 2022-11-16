The killer who stabbed 4 Idaho students to death still at large – Orange County Register

By REBECCA BOONE and NICHOLAS K. GERANIOS (Associated Press)

MOSCOW, Idaho (AP) — The killer — or killers — who stabbed four University of Idaho students to death remained at large on Tuesday, prompting scores of students to flee the idyllic small-town campus despite the police assurances that there was no imminent risk to the community.

So many students left the scenic, tree-lined campus in Moscow, Idaho on Tuesday that university officials said a candlelight vigil scheduled for the next day would instead take place after the Thanksgiving break. .

The students, all close friends, were found dead in an off-campus rental house around noon Sunday, and officials said they were likely killed several hours earlier. Latah County Coroner Cathy Mabbutt told Spokane, Wash.-based television station KXLY that her preliminary investigation showed the students were stabbed to death. There is no evidence that substance use was implicated in the deaths, Mabbutt said.

The Moscow Police Department did not say whether investigators had identified any suspects, but said in a statement that the killings were “an isolated and targeted attack and there is no imminent threat to the community. in general”. Police also said evidence from the scene indicated there was no wider risk, but offered no information about that evidence or why they believed the victims were being targeted.

Latah County District Attorney Bill Thompson said he understands police claims that the public were not in imminent danger appear inconsistent with the facts that have been released so far about the killings.

“Obviously there is no way for the police to say there is no risk, but what they are seeing indicates that there is no risk of this person attacking people random,” Thompson said, noting that it’s not yet clear if it was an attacker. or more.

“I don’t think they’re going to rule out the possibility that it could be one or more people, but right now they don’t know who’s responsible,” Thompson said.

The police department said investigators are working to establish a timeline of the victims’ activities before they were killed. That includes reviewing video from a Twitch livestream that showed two of the victims chatting and having a late-night snack in a food truck in the hours before the murders, Thompson said.

“They’re in the process of identifying the other people who were there,” at the food truck, Thompson said, “and what kind of contact did they have.”

Autopsies scheduled for Wednesday could provide more information about the murders.

Investigators were “following all leads and identifying persons of interest” in the case, according to the police statement.

Police responding to a report of an unconscious person at the house on Sunday discovered the bodies of the students. The victims have been identified as Ethan Chapin, a 20-year-old from Conway, Washington; Madison Mogen, 21, of Coeur d’Alene, Idaho; Xana Kernodle, 20, of Avondale, Arizona; and Kaylee Goncalves, 21, of Rathdrum, Idaho. Authorities did not say which of the victims lived in the house.

Kernodle’s sister, Jazzmin Kernodle, wrote in a text to the AP that her family was confused and anxiously awaiting updates on the investigation.

“Xana was so happy and loved and it breaks my heart,” Jazzmin Kernodle wrote. The other students were great people too, she says, and her sister was lucky to have them in her life.

“She was so light and always lifted a piece. She made me such a proud big sister, and I wish I could have spent more time with her,” she wrote. “She had so much life left to live.”

Photos on Instagram show the four as longtime friends. All were members of sororities or fraternities. Kernodle and Chapin were dating.

In a post, Kernodle wished Chapin a happy birthday, writing, “Life is so much better with you, love you!” The caption was accompanied by a photo of Chapin wearing a toque with Kernodle over his shoulders and wearing mouse ears.

Several weeks ago, Goncalves posted a series of photos showing her and Mogan growing up together. “I wouldn’t have wanted someone else to be the main character in all my childhood stories,” she wrote.

“I love you more than life itself! My best friend forever and more,” Mogen replied.

Another photo, apparently posted hours before their deaths, showed the four smiling and posing, seemingly carefree, with two other friends. Chapin had his arm draped over Kernodle’s shoulders, and Mogen was perched on Gonclaves’ shoulders.

“Lucky girl to be surrounded by these people every day,” Goncalves wrote.

On Tuesday, signs of community grief and uncertainty were scattered across the small farming town. Moscow has about 26,000 inhabitants but this population increases by about 11,000 when the students arrive.

A makeshift memorial with flowers, candles and notes was set up on a table outside the Mad Greek restaurant in downtown Moscow where Kernodle and Mogen had worked. Four white cylindrical candles, each bearing the name of a slain student, burned in the center of the table.

The restaurant owner wrote on Facebook that Mad Greek will be closing for a few days so employees, friends and family can mourn “this incredible loss.”

“Xana and Maddie have been servers here for several years and have brought so much joy to our restaurant and everyone they meet,” owner Jackie Fischer wrote. “You will be sorely missed. Thank you for being part of our family/team and for helping me so much over the years.

A flag flew at half mast in front of the Sigma Chi fraternity, of which Chapin was a member, a few steps from the house where the four died.

The six-bedroom rental home remained surrounded by crime scene tape on Tuesday, but had few signs of activity inside. A Latah County sheriff’s deputy stood guard near the driveway, and Idaho State Police officers were also on the scene.

Moscow Police Captain Anthony Dahlinger said police were “trying to identify a suspect” but did not say whether investigators had anyone in mind.

“These things are dynamic and constantly changing,” Dahlinger said.

The University of Idaho canceled classes on Monday and said additional security guards would be available to accompany students on campus. Still, the lack of arrests and scarcity of death reports prompted many to leave days before the scheduled start of the Thanksgiving break.

The students who remained showed few signs of apprehension.

“I feel pretty safe,” college student Nicole June said on Tuesday. “I believe the police can do their job.”

Nathan Lannigan, 18, said he was surprised by reports that there is no continuing threat as a perpetrator has not been caught.

“It’s a quick judgement, I think,” Lannigan said.

In a Monday memo, University of Idaho President Scott Green urged university employees to be empathetic and flexible and to work with students who wanted to spend time with their family.

“Words cannot adequately describe the light these students brought to this world or lessen the depth of pain we feel at their passing under these tragic circumstances,” Green wrote of the slain students.

The university said Chapin was a freshman and Kernodle was a junior majoring in marketing and a member of the Pi Beta Phi sorority. Mogen was a senior also majoring in marketing who belonged to Pi Beta Phi, and Goncalves was a senior majoring in general studies and a member of Alpha Phi sorority, the university said.

Boone reported from Boise, Idaho. AP reporter Gene Johnson in Seattle, AP researcher Jennifer Farrar in New York and AP reporter John Antczak in Los Angeles contributed to this report.