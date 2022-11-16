The only promise Biden has kept since taking office

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The only promise President Joe Biden has faithfully kept is his promise to “shut down” fossil fuels. We get two-thirds of our energy in America from fossil fuels, and almost a third of our electricity comes from coal. That’s four times the amount of energy we get from wind and solar, which are niche forms of energy.

But Biden doesn’t see it that way. He recently reiterated his promise to end coal production.

“Nobody builds new coal plants because they can’t count on them,” Biden said Nov. 4 in California. “We’re going to shut down these plants all over America and have wind and solar.”

I hope the people of Ohio, Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Wyoming are listening because thousands of mostly unionized jobs are associated with the coal plants he wants to shut down.

Biden says we need to “shut down” these factories and the jobs that come with them because we need to fight climate change. One problem: most of the rest of the world uses After coal even though we are consuming less of it. Even judgmental Europeans are turning to coal because their natural gas supplies from Russia are no longer reliable.

Germany even burns wood for home heating, which is just about the most environmentally damaging way to get energy.

But the biggest bad polluter by far is China. Beijing now fuels its rapid industrial expansion with fossil fuels. The Chinese have more than doubled their coal production and consumption over the past decade, even as we in America have nearly halved our domestic coal. Beijing recently announced that it was building dozens of New coal-fired power plants.

Does it sound like this country of over a billion people concerned about climate change?

White House climate envoy John Kerry is to explain how we reduce global warming if every time we shut down a coal plant, China builds a new one, two or three.

Coal was the essential fuel source that propelled the Industrial Revolution in America, which made our economy the strongest in the world. The coal was dirty back then, and the constant gurgling of emissions from massive coal-fired power plants turned cities like Pittsburgh into 50 shades of gray smog.

That was then. Now America’s coal plants are cleaner all the time. In 2020, the Department of Energy released a report which found: “Coal-fired power generation is cleaner than ever. Research shows new coal-fired power plant with pollution control reduces carbon oxides nitrogen by 83%, sulfur dioxide by 98% and particulates by 99.8% compared to uncontrolled plants.”

That’s a giant reduction. It’s one of the main reasons the air we breathe in America today has gotten cleaner over the past 50 years. We have reduced levels of lead, carbon monoxide, sulfur and other pollutants by more than 50% – not bad, considering our economy is four times larger.

The same DOE report found that “Over the next 30 years, 145 to 345 million tons of new coal production could create 47,500 coal mining jobs. Carbon-based products could also result in nearly $139 billion in product value and 480,000 manufacturing jobs directly related to carbon products.” That’s a lot of jobs, but the key word here is could.

shall we? Not if Biden succeeds.

It would be really unfortunate. Under the Biden plan, we would be technologically backward in our energy sources. America got rich replacing wind turbines with coal-fired power plants, and now, 150 years later, Biden wants to replace coal with wind turbines.

It is a strategy against energy poverty and cold, dark nights. If you don’t believe me, ask the Europeans who are again using candles to light their homes during blackouts.

