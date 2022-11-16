the track of a Ukrainian anti-aircraft projectile is confirmed – RT in French

The Russian Ministry of Defense claimed to have nothing to do with the fall of a missile in Poland. The thesis was supported by Washington, whose Kremlin welcomed the “restrained” reaction, then by Warsaw itself.

The questions and concerns raised by alarmist statements from Warsaw and kyiv about the downing of a “Russian missile” in Przewodów on November 15, near the town of Lublin, not far from the Ukrainian border, have been partly lifted the next day after successive clarifications by Moscow, Washington, Warsaw and NATO.

The Russian Ministry of Defense confirms that it carried out “a massive strike with high-precision weapons” against a series of targets in Ukraine, but insisted that these were “carried out only on targets located on the territory of Ukraine and at a distance of at least 35 kilometers from the Ukrainian-Polish border”.

And, based on the analysis of photographs of the remains of the missile released by Poland, Russian military experts concluded that they belonged to an “anti-aircraft guided missile of the S-300 air defense complex of the Ukrainian Armed Forces”, thus confirming the statements made immediately after the announcement of the incident. Therefore, the accusations made by kyiv, which immediately mentioned “Russian missiles”, constitute a “deliberate provocation aimed at aggravating the situation”, according to the ministry.

Kremlin hails White House’s ‘professional’ and ‘restrained’ response

If these anti-aircraft systems also equip the Russian armed forces, US President Joe Biden himself spoke from the G20 summit in Bali (Indonesia) and considered that it was “improbable” that the missile was fired from Russia. According to a NATO source quoted by Reuters, the President of the United States even explicitly informed the members of the G7 and the Atlantic Alliance that a Ukrainian anti-aircraft missile was involved in the death of the two Polish citizens.

This statement was welcomed by Kremlin spokesman Dmitri Peskov, who reaffirmed that “Russia has nothing to do with the incident” to the press on November 16. He hailed “the restrained and more professional reaction from the American side”, in comparison to the “further hysterical and frantic Russophobic reaction, which was not based on any real data” from “senior representatives of several countries who made statements without having any idea what had happened”.

The spokesperson for the Russian presidency also launched a pike in passing by recalling that Moscow would have preferred “to hear such an emotional reaction – and even emotionally overloaded – […] in the case of sabotage on the Nord Stream underwater gas pipelines”, another case in which Russia has been accused by a series of countries. “There was no similar reaction then,” he noted, lamenting “the silence that is carefully kept around this subject.”

Criticizing a sweeping reaction from a string of European capitals, Dmitry Peskov alluded to very quick remarks from Estonia and Latvia, the former saying it was “ready to defend every inch of territory of NATO” in the face of this alleged Russian attack, while the second hastened to claim that “the Russian criminal regime had fired missiles which not only target Ukrainian civilians, but also landed on the territory of the ‘NATO’. If deliberate firing from Russian territory had been confirmed, the risk of a major widening of the Ukrainian conflict would indeed have been in the balance, as Poland has joined the Atlantic Alliance since 1999. assessments, to make statements that can exacerbate the situation, especially in such critical moments,” urged Dmitry Peskov.

Poland confirms track of Ukrainian missile, NATO rules out ‘deliberate attack’ but refuses to incriminate kyiv

Polish President Andrzej Duda, for his part, was more cautious, declaring on the evening of November 15 that there was no “unequivocal proof” on the origin of the shot, adding however that the missile was “very probably of Russian manufacture. “. He estimated the next day that it was “highly probable” that the missile came from the Ukrainian air defense. “Nothing indicates that it was an intentional attack against Poland,” explained the Polish president. “There is a high probability that it was a missile that was simply used by Ukrainian missile defense,” he continued, adding that it was “probably [d’]an unfortunate accident, alas”. The leader said a 1970 Russian-made missile was involved, among other projectiles fired by Ukraine’s air defense system “in different directions”, which then fell on the Polish village.

This clarification by Andrzej Duda was commented on by the spokesperson for Russian diplomacy Maria Zakharova on Telegram, who referred to “the hysteria of Polish civil servants and politicians” which has taken place since the day before. “The Polish organizations that allowed themselves anti-Russian attacks and summoned the ambassador [Sergueï] Andreyev at midnight don’t they want to apologize?

Jens Stoltenberg, the head of the Atlantic Alliance, also spoke on the file, saying that there was “no indication of a deliberate attack” which would have targeted Poland. “Our preliminary analysis suggests that the incident was likely caused by a Ukrainian air defense system missile fired to defend Ukrainian territory against Russian cruise missiles,” he told a conference in press held in Brussels on 16 November. “An investigation into this incident is ongoing and we must await its results,” said Jens Stoltenberg, adding, however, that “it is not Ukraine’s fault” and that “Russia bears the ultimate responsibility” for the incident “as it continues its illegal war against Ukraine”. The NATO Secretary General reaffirmed the Alliance’s support for kyiv in its “right to self-defence” and its full solidarity with Poland.

The Moscow version was also confirmed by the Belgian Defense Minister, who mentioned earlier the same day several “explosions” that occurred on Polish territory. “Based on the information available, it would be debris from Russian missiles and Ukrainian anti-aircraft missiles that hit Polish soil,” said Ludivine Dedonder. Specifying that the analyzes were continuing to determine the origin of the shots, as well as the objectives that these missiles were to reach, she underlined that “nothing indicates […] whether it is a deliberate attack on one or more Polish objectives”. The Belgian intelligence service “remains in direct contact with the NATO partner services”, added the Belgian minister, also calling for caution on the consequences to be drawn from the incident.

The kyiv version defeated

This series of statements, emanating from its most direct allies, considerably weakens the allegations of kyiv, which had jumped at the opportunity to accuse Moscow and demand more support in the conflict between the two countries. On November 15, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky accused Russia of having fired the said missiles at Poland, calling the alleged attack “a very significant escalation” that hit “the territory of an allied country”. After offering his condolences to his Polish counterpart Andrzej Duda on the phone on November 15, the leader said in a tweet that “Ukraine, Poland, all of Europe and the world must be fully protected from terrorist Russia”. Then addressing the G20 on November 16, he considered that this missile which fell in Poland “is nothing other than a message from Russia addressed to the summit”, again qualifying it as a “terrorist state”. against which “we must defend ourselves”.

The Ukrainian Foreign Minister, Dmytro Kuleba, after asking for an “immediate” meeting of the Atlantic Alliance following the announcement of the fall of the missile, had for his part qualified on Twitter of “conspiracy theories” the allegations that a Ukrainian and not a Russian missile fell on Polish territory.

On November 16, Oleksiï Danilov, secretary of the Ukrainian National Security and Defense Council, asked, on the same social network, that Ukraine be given “immediate access to the strike site for representatives of Defense and border guards”, and finally called for “a joint examination of the incident”.

The tensions aroused by the incident, which led Poland to place itself on alert, are nevertheless far from having completely subsided: Berlin offered on November 16 to support Warsaw with air patrols after the deadly fall of the missile. “In response to events […]we are going to offer Poland air patrols with German Eurofighters”, declared a spokesman for the German Ministry of Defense, Christian Thiels, during a press briefing held in the German capital, without specifying the number of appliances that would be provided.