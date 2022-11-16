Tiktok Is A 'National Security Issue'

FBI Director Christopher Wray said he was “extremely concerned” about China-owned TikTok and warned lawmakers on Tuesday that allowing the Chinese app to continue operating in the United States could pose a threat to national security.

“Under Chinese law, Chinese companies are required to basically – and I’m going to make a shortcut here – to do basically whatever the Chinese government wants them to do in terms of sharing information or serving as a tool to the Chinese government,” Wray told Congress. Tuesday, according to a Bloomberg report.

The FBI director, speaking to the House Homeland Security Committee, added that these were “many reasons in themselves to be extremely concerned”.

Wray added that the concerns include the idea that the Chinese Communist Party could use TikTok to control the data or software of millions of users.

Additionally, the app’s recommendation algorithm — which determines which videos TikTok users see next — “could be used for influence operations if they so choose,” he said.

Wray also noted that China was the most active foreign entity in stealing Americans’ personal and business data, New York Post Noted.

“China’s vast hacking program is the largest in the world and they have stolen more personal and business data from Americans than all other countries combined,” the FBI director said.

TikTok has come under scrutiny from US officials since 2019, when the Trump administration’s Foreign Investment Committee began reviewing a merger between the app’s parent company, ByteDance, and Musical.ly.

The Chinese app is currently in the process of signing an agreement with the Treasury Department’s Committee on Foreign Investments in the United States (CFIUS), which assesses the national security risks presented by foreign companies.

But TikTok users would still risk having their personal data exposed to hacking and espionage by China, even if the US government puts in place a security agreement designed to prevent the banning of the platform, according to experts from national security.

Last month, it was reported that TikTok’s parent company, ByteDance, planned to use the app to monitor the physical location of specific US citizens.

You can follow Alana Mastrangelo on Facebook and Twitter at @ARmastrangeloand on Instagram.