Trump 2024 Presidential Announcement Rejected on Twitter

Former President Donald Trump’s long-awaited launch of his 2024 White House campaign sparked strong reactions on Tuesday, with conservatives and liberals alike expressing dismay.

“Donald Trump has failed in America,” read a post on President Biden’s personal account during the 76-year-old Trump’s speech at Mar-a-Lago.

The 79-year-old president’s tweet included a video lambasting his predecessor’s record on the economy, health and women’s rights – and also accusing Trump of ‘coddling extremists’ and ‘inciting a violent mob’ on January 6, 2021.

The president himself was attending a mangrove tree-planting ceremony as part of the G20 summit in Bali, Indonesia, when a reporter asked him if he had reacted to Trump throwing his hat at the ring.

“Not really,” Biden replied before turning back to the mangroves.

The conservative publication National Review, which opposed Trump in the 2016 GOP primary, quickly ran an op-ed titled simply “No” and leading with a catchy quote allegedly by one of France’s most famous Enlightenment philosophers. .

“To paraphrase Voltaire after attending an orgy, once was an experience, twice would be perverse,” the article began, which went on to describe the former president as “bruised” by recent electoral defeats, as well as “monumentally selfish”. [and] morally and electorally compromised.

“Trump’s announcement tonight is just the start of what will be a messy Republican primary with candidates competing to be the most extreme MAGA Republican in the race. The DNC will be ready for them all” said Democratic National Committee Chairman Jaime Harrison. said on Twitter after Trump’s announcement.

David Axelrod, director of the School of Institute of Politics at the University of Chicago and campaign manager and senior adviser to former President Barack Obama, called the speech “low energy” outside of Trump’s shots at his successor. .

“Like he’s following the moves. The only enthusiasm he’s shown is for a nasty aside about Biden’s sharpness,” Axelrod said.

The Democratic strategist also eyed what he believed was a swipe at Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, whom Trump has repeatedly attacked since midterms last week – though he didn’t mention his rival potential by name on Tuesday.

“’This is not a task for a conventional politician. It is a task for a movement. Speaking of you, [DeSantis]!” said Axelrod.

President Joe Biden delivers a statement after a meeting of G7 and NATO leaders in Bali, Indonesia, November 16, 2022. PA

Axelrod’s “low energy” comment was echoed by Jeb Bush Jr., the former Florida governor’s son and Trump’s defeated rival in 2016.

“WOW! What a low energy speech by the Donald. It’s time for new leaders! Jeb Jr. tweetedadding the hashtags “WEAK” and “SleepyDonnie”.

“Even as a detractor, I had to admit that one thing Trump had going for him was that he was talking, but you’ve never really seen a 70-year-old,” judged Sean Trende, election analyst for RealClearPolitics. “Tonight he really looked like a 70-year-old man.”

However, reviews were not universally negative.

Sen. Lindsay Graham (R-SC), a Trump ally, said the former president would be “tough to beat” if he comes through on remarks he made on Tuesday night.

David Axelrod called the speech “low energy” regarding Trump’s shots at Biden. Getty Images

“If President Trump continues on this tone and delivers this message consistently, he will be tough to beat. His speech tonight, pitting his policies and results against the Biden administration, charts a winning path for him in the primaries and general election,” Graham said. said on Twitter.

“As we listen to President Trump remind us of what is possible regarding our borders, our economy and our national security, I hope he continues to focus on the solutions he offered tonight to restore a broken America. “, did he declare. added.

Trump spoke for more than an hour at his Mar-a-Lago resort and residence in Palm Beach, Florida. He was joined by his wife Melania, son-in-law and former White House senior adviser Jared Kushner, and sons Eric and Barron.