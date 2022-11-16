Trump announces 2024 presidential bid, pundits explain how Democrats avoided ‘red wave’ and other headlines

Hello and welcome to Fox News’ morning newsletter, Fox News First. Subscribe now to receive Fox News First in your email. And here’s what you need to know to start your day…

ROAD TO 2024 – Trump ignores GOP rivals and announces his presidential bid. Continue reading…

CHAMBER AND SENATE – Political insiders explain how Democrats avoided a ‘red wave’. Continue reading…

ON DEFENSE – A modernized defensive system could have destroyed the Poland missile: expert. Continue reading…

BOOST CANDIDATES – Here are the Dems who benefited from now bankrupt FTX. Continue reading…

TRANSGENDERISM TO TODDLERS – A Californian early childhood teacher admits using the “gender unicorn” to teach children about sexual attraction. Continue reading…

–

POLITICS

EXCLUSIVE – Ivanka Trump reveals her future approach to politics. Continue reading…

BIGGER THAN ENRON – Millions missing in what could be one of the biggest scams of the century. Continue reading…

WELCOME TO HEROES — DeSantis delivers the keynote to a standing ovation ahead of Trump’s announcement. Continue reading…

HOLDING APPROACH – Republicans are giving McCarthy time to strike a deal with the House Freedom Caucus before the final presidential vote. Continue reading…

Click here for more cartoons…

MEDIA

“ALL ABOUT ACTIVISM” – Paul Pelosi’s saga shows NBC’s ‘hypocrisy’, says former CIA official. Continue reading…

BLASTED LAKE – Ana Navarro takes time to “dance at Kari Lake’s grave” after Arizona’s run calls out her opponent. Continue reading…

MUSK LABELS JOURNALIST – Liberal Tech Journalist: Elon Musk called me an “asshole” in an email. Continue reading…

‘DEMOCRACY BETTER FOR HER’ – Obama praises Nikole Hannah-Jones 1619 Project’s new journalism center. Continue reading…

PRIME TIME

JESSE WATTERS- Was Biden trying to reassure the American people? Continue reading…

SEAN HANNITY — Concha and Huckabee react to Trump’s announcement of the 2024 presidential race. Continue reading…

LAURA INGRAHAM – The Republicans must beat the Democrats at their own game. Continue reading…

GREG GUTFELD – Let’s check Elon Musk. Continue reading…

IN OTHER NEWS

MISSION OF HOPE – A man crosses the United States to raise money for homeless vets. Continue reading…

FAITH AND PATRIOTISM – Candace Cameron Bure and other stars who make movies they believe in. Continue reading…

FLOOD OF MIGRANTS – Residents fear for their safety and hire armed security guards. Continue reading…

ON DEFENSE – Taiwan prepares missile defenses after Chinese military vessels cross ADIZ: report. Continue reading…

WEATHER FOX

What is it like in your neighborhood? Continue reading…

THE LAST WORD

“If you want to lead the Republican Party, you have to be able to answer tough questions. One, we can complain about it, and we do, even in some Republican states, ballot harvesting is legal in some circumstances. In fact, it’s legal in dozens of states.”

-LAURA INGRAHAM

