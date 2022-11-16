Trump announces 2024 race nearly two years after inspiring deadly Capitol riot | donald trump

Donald Trump has announced his candidacy for the Republican presidential nomination in 2024, likely sparking another period of turmoil in American politics and particularly in his own political party.

“In order to make America great and glorious again, I am announcing my candidacy for President of the United States tonight,” Trump said from the ballroom of his private Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach on Tuesday. evening.

Vowing to defeat Joe Biden in 2024, he said, “America’s comeback begins now.

The long-awaited announcement of a twice impeached president that has prompted a deadly attack on Congress looks set to deepen a sharp partisan divide that has fueled fears of increased political violence.

But it also comes as Trump’s position within the Republican Party has suddenly come into question. Trump spoke at Mar-a-Lago a week after midterm elections in which his Republican party failed to make expected gains, losing the Senate and appearing on course for a narrow majority in the United States House.

In his remarks, Trump took credit for the Republicans’ apparent victory in the House, even though they are poised to capture a much narrower majority than expected. “Nancy Pelosi got fired. Isn’t that nice?” he said.

In a party so far dominated by Trump, defeats suffered by prominent Trump-backed candidates have led to open attacks on the former president and calls to delay his announcement or not run at all. As Trump’s position has slipped, Ron DeSantis, the governor of Florida, has become a strong assertor after winning re-election last week.

On Tuesday, Trump announced his race regardless.

Now 76, Trump has long been seen as a colorful but controversial presence in American life, a thrice-married New York real estate mogul, reality TV star and tabloid flirt with politics but never engaged.

Supporters gather at Mar-a-Lago. Photograph: Jonathan Ernst/Reuters

But in 2015, after finding a niche as the prominent voice of right-wing opposition to Barack Obama — and a racist conspiracy theory about Obama’s birth — Trump entered the race for the Republican nomination to succeed to the 44th president.

Proving immune to scandal, whether over personal conduct, sexual assault allegations or a persistent far-right affiliation, he wiped out a huge Republican field and then pulled off a historic shock by beating the Democratic nominee. , Hillary Clinton, in the 2016 election.

The issue of Russian intervention in this election has lingered for four years in the White House which has served a tumultuous procession of controversy, conflict and corruption.

Robert Mueller, a former FBI director, has been named a special adviser to investigate Russian election interference and Trump-Moscow ties. Mueller did not establish a conspiracy, but secured convictions from senior Trump aides and presented ample evidence that Trump was seeking to obstruct justice. Trump claimed the exemption regardless.

Trump’s first indictment, in 2019, was for denying military aid to Ukraine in an effort to extract dirt from his political rivals. He was acquitted after only one Republican senator, Mitt Romney of Utah, the 2012 presidential candidate, voted to convict him.

Trump’s presidency has been chaotic but undoubtedly historic. Senate Republicans playing political and constitutional hardball helped install three Supreme Court justices, cementing a dominant right-wing majority that has now abolished abortion rights and weakened gun control laws while considering other significant changes.

Trump’s third Supreme Court choice, replacing liberal Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg with radical Catholic Amy Coney Barrett, came shortly before the 2020 election. That contest, with Obama’s Vice President Joe Biden, unfolded in the shadow of racial justice protests and the coronavirus pandemic, the latter a mishandled test by the Trump administration as hundreds of thousands died.

Trump was defeated conclusively, with Biden racking up more than 7 million more votes and the same Electoral College victory, 306-232, that Trump enjoyed over Clinton, a win that Trump later called a landslide.

But Trump’s refusal to accept defeat, based on his ‘big lie’ about voter fraud, has fueled election subversion efforts in key states, the deadly January 6 attack on the US Capitol by supporters and far-right groups, a second impeachment for inciting this insurrection (and a second acquittal, if with more Republican defections), and a deepening crisis of American democracy.

‘Florida is where the revival will die’: Republican Ron DeSantis re-elected governor – video

Trump flirted with announcing a new race throughout Biden’s first two years in office, ultimately delaying until after the midterm elections, which didn’t go the way he or his party had hoped. intended. But while high-profile proponents of Trump’s stolen election myth were defeated, including his pick for Arizona Governor Kari Lake, more than 170 were elected, according to the Washington Post.

Until his midterm reversal, Trump dominated polls of potential Republican candidates for 2024. His closest rival in such surveys, DeSantis, reportedly told donors he would not compete with Trump. But the landscape has now changed. DeSantis won re-election by landslide, gave a confident victory speech to chants of “two more years” and surged in the polls – prompting attacks from Trump. At least one Republican mega-donor, Ken Griffin, has said he supports the governor of Florida.

If Trump fires DeSantis because he has so many other challengers and wins the nomination, the 22nd Amendment to the US Constitution would prevent him from running again in 2028. But a 2020 rematch remains possible. Although Biden is soon to be 80 and has debated whether he himself should run for a second term, he is preparing for a re-election campaign.