Trump announces he is running for president again

It’s an extraordinary – albeit long overdue – move for Trump, one that is sure to reshape the trajectory of his party, raise complex legal issues and alter the presidency of the man who defeated him, Joe Biden. He explicitly described his campaign as an effort to restore the presidency he had.

“There has never been anything like this, this great movement of ours…And maybe there will never be anything like it again,” Trump said. “America’s comeback begins now.”

Trump entered the ballroom of his private club alongside the former first lady. In front of a room full of hundreds of supporters – including global Trump figures like Roger Stone, Kash Patel, Sebastian Gorka, My Pillow CEO Mike Lindell and the outgoing representative. Madison Cawthorn, Trump portrayed his four years in office in pink clothes. Above a mostly silent crowd, Trump moved past the pandemic that has brought down the global economy and instead argued that he had prevented foreign conflict and overseen a bright and thriving economy.

“Under our leadership we were a great and glorious nation,” Trump said. “But now we are a nation in decline. We are a failing nation.

He also pointed to stubbornly high gas prices under Biden, a porous southern border that Trump described as an “invasion” of migrants and illicit drugs and spoke somberly about bloodstained streets that evoked his past speeches on the “American carnage”.

“America’s decline is forced upon us by Biden and the crazies on the radical left who are running this country to the ground,” Trump said.

Trump aides before the speech told reporters the goal was to offer a more focused version of remarks the former president has made since leaving office. As Trump deviated from the script to hit out at Biden — riffing on the current White House occupant ditching a planned dinner with world leaders abroad — he’s mostly focused on contrasting his tenure with the past two years.

But Trump also couldn’t avoid lambasting the feds and the ‘deep state’ for his search for Mar-a-Lago, repeatedly calling himself a ‘victim’ and then diving into vote changes. that would only allow the use of paper ballots.

For months, Trump and his team have been planning his announcement and sketching out a campaign operation. There will be no official campaign manager for the upcoming campaign. Instead, two longtime Republican operatives, Chris LaCivita and Susie Wiles, will oversee operations. LaCivita will leave her firm, FP1 Strategies, to take on the new role.

Brian Jack, who served as White House political director for then-President Trump and currently leads Kevin McCarthy’s domestic political operation, is also expected to play a key role in the campaign and will focus on the inner workings. presidential primary policy for Trump. Additionally, Justin Caporale, a former top adviser to first lady Melania Trump who also served in the Trump 2020 campaign, will take on a leadership role. Two former Trump White House officials — Clayton Henson and Alex Latcham — will hold high-level political positions during the campaign.

Taylor Budowich, Trump’s current spokesperson, will not be part of the campaign but will instead oversee the main pro-Trump super PAC, MAGA Inc. Tony Fabrizio, Trump’s longtime pollster, will conduct polls for the super PAC .

In the last two elections, Trump’s campaign headquarters were located in New York and Virginia in order to be close to where he lived. This time, Trump and his team of advisers will work from his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida until decisions are made about the location of an official campaign outpost.

At midterm political rallies and events, Trump’s message focused primarily on the economy, the border, crime and the Biden administration. But he continued to focus on his own legal troubles and his defeat in the 2020 election, insisting without evidence that there was widespread voter fraud.

Republicans say these fixations are a liability for voters. And there are fresh fears over a Trump bid following the party’s poor showing in the 2022 midterm elections, when a number of candidates backed by the former president failed to win. key positions at the state and federal levels.

Aides and advisers had tried to discourage Trump from announcing a presidential candidacy in hopes he would do so after the Georgia Senate runoff in December. But he was unconvinced by those calls and used his Tuesday announcement to tout his approval record, noting that Republicans were on track to take control of the House of Representatives and to encourage his supporters to support Republican Herschel Walker in this second round.

Historically, Trump is in rare company with his announcement of another race. Only one other president, Democrat Grover Cleveland, left the White House and ran for a second term four years later.