Trump’s expected announcement in 2024? GOP senators don’t want to talk about it

With Donald Trump’s scheduled 2024 announcement on Tuesday just hours away, Republicans on Capitol Hill wanted to focus entirely on something else: Georgia’s runoff election.

“Well, the 2024 election will be in 2024,” Sen. John Kennedy of Louisiana told ABC News Congressional Correspondent Rachel Scott on Tuesday.

“And the most important election, I think for the American people, is in Georgia. And that’s the one that worries me right now. We’ll have plenty of time to talk about 2024,” Kennedy continued.

Trump, who has been hinting at another White House offer for months, is expected to make it official at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida on Tuesday night.

But when asked about the timing of Trump’s expected announcement, one by one, Republicans pointed to Georgia’s runoff election between Republican Herschel Walker and incumbent Democrat Raphael Warnock. The run-off will take place on December 6 after no candidate secured 50% of the vote in the general election, although Warnock led Walker 49% to 48%.

Former President Donald Trump speaks at Mar-a-Lago on Election Day, Nov. 8, 2022, in Palm Beach, Florida. Andrew Harnik/AP

Democrats have already won a majority in the Senate with Senator Catherine Cortez Masto’s victory in Nevada on Saturday. Cortez Masto’s victory gives Democrats the 50 seats needed to retain control, with Vice President Kamala Harris again acting as the deciding vote.

If Warnock wins and the Democrats get 51 seats, that will give the party some breathing room for a single dissenter.

But the GOP said Tuesday its goal was to get Walker into power.

“I think the only thing we should be focusing on is December 6, getting Herschel Walker elected. That’s it. You know, I’m not talking about future elections until the one that’s ahead of us has passed. “Senator Thom Tillis, RN, said. .C., says Scott.

Trump’s pending announcement also comes amid GOP infighting after a lackluster midterm performance. With the predicted “red wave” not quite materializing, despite the GOP expected to regain control of the House, Republicans are clearly doing some soul-searching.

“The Republican Party, as we know it, is dead. And we need to build something better, something new,” Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., told ABC News, referring to the Republican Party at the over the past 30 years. .

“And so I really like what President Trump has done as president, we need to have a discussion about who the nominee will be, but I think there will be time for that. It doesn’t is not [even] 2023 again. We need to have a serious discussion right now,” Hawley added.

Senator Josh Hawley during a Senate Judiciary Committee on Twitter data security, September 13, 2022, in Washington. Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images, file

Others questioned whether Trump would or even should be the party’s nominee in 2024.

“Well, anyone can run,” Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, told Scott. “I think, you know, the world has changed dramatically. And just in the last few weeks, and I don’t expect him to be the only one running for president in 2024 and I will support the Republican candidate. But I don’t know if it will be him.”

“If he is the nominee, I would enthusiastically support him, but I also think that if he chooses to run, there will be a process,” Texas Sen. Ted Cruz said. “There’s going to be a debate. We’ll see what happens.”

Dozens of Trump-backed candidates lost their races Nov. 8, including his hand-picked choices for governor and Senate in key battleground states like Arizona and Pennsylvania.

Sen. Cynthia Lummis, R-Wyo., told Politico the party has a new leader: Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Trump has stepped up his criticism of DeSantis in recent days, calling him “Ron DeSanctimonious.” DeSantis fired back for the first time on Tuesday, telling reporters, “I would just tell people to go check out the scorecard from last Tuesday night.”

When asked by ABC News, “I guess you don’t want to talk about Donald Trump?” Lummis replied, “No, I don’t.”

– Alexandra Hutzler of ABC News contributed to this report.