Two Anonymous $425M Donations Deal Massive Blow To Conservative Black Money Group

Under the law, the person or persons behind these $425 million donations were not required to be disclosed to the public. DonorsTrust did not disclose them. This is just the latest and one of the most remarkable illustrations of the opaque funding of today’s political ecosystem.

DonorsTrust, a donor-driven fund, has distributed more than $1.5 billion since its inception in 1999, according to the group’s website.

“2021 has been a tumultuous year for the country’s civic mindset with a tumultuous election, the reduction in government-mandated closings and school closures, and the onset of a global economic crisis,” said Lawson Bader, president and CEO of DonorsTrust, in a statement. “Our donors have recognized not only how damaging they were at the time, but also how damaged they have been to us in the long run. Therefore, our donor-advisors provide a stream of income to be invested in purposeful organizations. nonprofits committed to healing and restoring our frayed social fabric.

The money raised in 2021 eclipsed previous annual totals by hundreds of millions of dollars. In 2020, the group made approximately $360 million in total revenue. The ability to keep donor identities confidential has made groups like DonorsTrust an increasingly used vehicle for politically minded donors on both sides of the aisle.

Michael Beckel, research director for the political reform advocacy organization Issue One, likened such an organization to an “automated teller machine for black money groups.”

“Groups like DonorsTrust are increasingly part of the equation of how money from special interests and wealthy Americans ends up in the coffers of black money groups,” he said. . “Voters are kept in the dark as to the true source of the funds involved.”

Beckel noted that conservatives do not have a monopoly on such infrastructure, comparing DonorsTrust to the leftist Sixteen Thirty Fund. In 2021, the Sixteen Thirty Fund, which is a 501(c)(4), raised nearly $191 million.

DonorsTrust only reported three donations in 2021, according to its tax return. One contribution was $427 million and another about $77 million. The third donation was worth about $426 million, but not in cash. DonorsTrust noted that on Dec. 30, 2021, it had received hundreds of millions in “closely held common stock in a C corporation.” He did not provide further details on the identity of this investment.

As a 501(c)(3) charity, donations to DonorsTrust are tax deductible. And by donating hundreds of millions of shares, the anonymous donor or donors behind the donation of about $426 million could avoid paying capital gains taxes, according to Philip Hackney, a professor at the University’s Law School. University of Pittsburgh and former IRS official. .

A number of groups that have received funding from DonorsTrust work directly to push conservative cases through the judiciary. The Leo’s 85 Fund received the largest donation with millions of dollars. Federalist Society co-chair Leo had significant influence in former President Donald Trump’s Supreme Court nominee selection process and maintains a network of groups that continue to champion conservative causes. The Federalist Society itself received a total of approximately $3.7 million.

Additionally, the Constitutional Defense Fund, a group believed to fund litigation around abortion, voter fraud and other conservative issues, received about $3.8 million from DonorsTrust.

As a 501(c)(3), DonorsTrust cannot explicitly defend or oppose any given applicant. However, the group appeared to spend heavily to support redistricting and election-related organizations. Fair Lines America Foundation, a group that focuses on redrawing and related to the National Republican Redistricting Trust, received $1.4 million. The right-wing Foundation for Government Accountability think tank received about $2.7 million from DonorsTrust, including $25,000 for “election integrity efforts.” True the Vote, a Trump-celebrated voting monitoring group that questioned the legitimacy of the 2020 election, was awarded $250,200.

Consumers’ Research, a group that ran ads attacking so-called “woke” corporations, received nearly $6 million. The State Policy Network, a coalition of conservative think tanks and other groups, received about $9 million, including $75,000 itemized for donor privacy efforts. DonorsTrust is listed as a group affiliate, along with the Federalist Society.

A network of conservative media entities also found a windfall in funding through DonorsTrust in 2021. Among them, Project Veritas received around $1.2 million. The conservative watchdog group Americans for Public Trust received around $3.8 million.

Some recipients were familiar conservative groups. Turning Point USA received over $700,000, and the conservative Heritage Foundation think tank received approximately $361,000. Others were less well known. A group called Decriminalize Sex Work received $1.35 million. The DC-based Shakespeare Theater Company received $200,000.

A donor-advised affiliate fund, Donors Capital Fund, reported about $11.7 million in assets at the end of 2021, according to its tax return obtained by POLITICO.