UK and India announce visa deal – POLITICO

BALI, Indonesia — The UK has finalized a reciprocal migration deal with India ahead of Rishi Sunak’s first face-to-face meeting with Narendra Modi.

Under a deal struck on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Indonesia, up to 3,000 visas will be granted to young Indian nationals who graduate to work in the UK for up to two years.

The same number of visas will be offered by India to the British and will be available for people aged between 18 and 30. The program, plans for which were first announced last year, will open early next year.

Sunak, the British Prime Minister, said: “I know firsthand the incredible value of the deep cultural and historical ties we have with India. I’m glad that even more of India’s brightest young people now have the opportunity to experience all that life in the UK has to offer – and vice versa – making our economies and societies richer.”

The deal will be seen as a signal that the UK is ready to grant more work and study visas to Indian citizens as part of a hoped-for trade deal. Talks to strike a trade deal between the UK and India by Diwali on October 24 have been called off after Suella Braverman, the Home Secretary, raised concerns about a potential increase in Indian migration to the United Kingdom.

The visa deal was announced on the eve of Sunak’s bilateral meeting with Indian Prime Minister Modi, and after stressing he did not want to ‘sacrifice quality for speed’ in trade deal talks between the UK and India. The two leaders brushed against each other on the sidelines of the summit on Tuesday morning.

Speaking to reporters accompanying him on his trip to the G20 summit, Sunak said a trade deal with India was “a fantastic opportunity for the UK”, but he added: “I don’t wouldn’t sacrifice quality for speed. And that goes for all trade agreements. It’s important that we get them right, rather than rushing them, so that’s the approach I’m going to take.

The comments come after POLITICO reported that Britain’s new prime minister was breaking with his predecessors on trade by trying to prioritize depth over speed in the country’s post-Brexit deals.

Sunak added: “The other thing with India, remember the trade deal is just one part of a larger relationship that we have which is incredibly strong and indeed strategic and which product through multiple different aspects of politics. You know, trade is an important part of it, but it’s not the only part and we will make progress in all of them.

Almost a quarter of international students in the UK come from India and trade with the country is worth £24 billion.

Sunak is also scheduled to hold bilateral meetings with leaders of the United States, Japan, Australia and Indonesia on Wednesday. He plans to highlight the importance of the Indo-Pacific region to global security and prosperity.