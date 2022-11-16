UK Deputy Prime Minister Raab to face conduct probe – POLITICO

LONDON — Dominic Raab, Justice Secretary and Deputy Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, faces a formal investigation into his behavior after two formal complaints were filed against him.

Rishi Sunak’s deputy did not specify the nature of the complaints, but a series of allegations of bullying behavior and aggressive treatment of young civil servants have been reported in British media since Friday.

The two complaints relate to his time as foreign secretary and a previous stint as justice secretary earlier this year, Raab said in a statement. letter posted on Twitter.

Sunak confirmed in a letter before leaving the G20 summit in Bali that he would investigate Raab’s conduct.

As Raab replaced Sunak in Prime Minister’s Questions on Wednesday, Labor deputy leader Angela Rayner called his record “unacceptable” and asked him to apologise.

Raab, however, urged her to await the outcome of the investigation, adding, “I am confident that I have conducted myself professionally throughout.”

Last week the Mirror reported Raab has been nicknamed “The Incinerator” due to the rate at which he “burns” personnel. The Guardian reported that the top Foreign Office official warned Raab about the way he treated his junior colleagues in his private practice.

Raab has denied all allegations of bullying.