LONDON — Britain’s inflation rate hit a 41-year high in October, fueling demands that the government do more to ease the country’s cost of living crisis when it releases new tax and expenses.

Consumer prices rose 11.1% in the 12 months to October, from 10.1% in September, the Office for National Statistics said on Wednesday. The October figure beat economists’ expectations of 10.7%.

Rising food and energy prices drove the October inflation rate to the highest since October 1981, the ONS said.

The new data comes a day before Treasury chief Jeremy Hunt unveils a new budget amid growing calls for higher wages, increased benefits and more spending on health and education, as that runaway inflation is eroding the purchasing power of people across the country.

The demands complicate Hunt’s efforts to close an estimated £50billion budget shortfall and restore the government’s financial credibility after the disastrous economic policies of former Prime Minister Liz Truss undermined investor confidence and caused market turbulence. the financial markets.

The US inflation rate fell to 7.7% in October from 8.2% in September.