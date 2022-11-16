UN decision on reparations is ‘plunder’ – Kremlin — RT Russia and the former Soviet Union

A document adopted by the General Assembly seeks to legalize the theft of Russian assets, says Dmitry Peskov

A resolution passed by the United Nations General Assembly urging Moscow to compensate for losses inflicted on Ukraine aims to sanction the theft of Russian funds blocked by the West, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

Peskov said that “the organizers of this process are trying to complete the looting of our gold and currency reserves”, which he said were illegally frozen by Western countries because of the conflict in Ukraine.

“It is a formalization of this looting under the guise of the United Nations”, he repeated, adding that “Russia categorically opposes it.”

The official also reminded reporters that the resolution “is not legally binding… That’s how we’re going to look at it.” he stated.

According to Peskov, Moscow will also “do his best” to thwart the confiscation of assets that have been frozen by the West.





The comments come after the UN General Assembly on Monday passed a resolution calling on Russia to pay “war reparations to Ukraine”. The document was supported by 94 countries, 73 UN members abstained and 14 others voted against.

Commenting on the resolution, Russia’s permanent representative to the UN, Vassily Nebenzia, said that its provisions “does not resist any criticism” from a legal point of view. “They are legally void – nothing more than an attempt to legalize what cannot be legalized in terms of effective international law”, he said, warning the document’s co-sponsors that it could lead to consequences that “can boomerang against themselves.”

After Russia launched its military operation against Ukraine in late February, the West significantly tightened sanctions against Moscow. Western countries froze about half of Russia’s gold and currency reserves, which stood at about $640 billion before the outbreak of full-scale hostilities. Moscow has repeatedly claimed that these funds were “Essentially Stolen” From Russia.

In recent months, various Western officials have spoken out in favor of the outright confiscation of these Russian assets and their use for the reconstruction of Ukraine.