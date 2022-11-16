US missile defense needs more investment and modernization, expert says

The United States must invest more in its missile defense system to prepare for the growing and growing threat of weapons capabilities as China and other countries begin to acquire hypersonic weapons capabilities, an advocate says. Missile Defense at Fox News Digital.

“We’re under one and a half percent of our defense budget on defensive capabilities,” said Riki Ellison, former NFL linebacker and founder of the Missile Defense Advocacy Alliance. “It’s quite ridiculous. The loudest is the Ministry of Defense because that’s what it is. So we’re way off balance with the lack of defensive capabilities.”

Most people wouldn’t consider missile defense the next step after retiring from professional sports, but New Zealand-born three-time Super Bowl champion Ellison had worked for Lockheed Martin in Sunnyvale working on the re-entry system. atmospheric.

When he wasn’t training for the NFL, Ellison was working on the second intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) interceptor system.

“I was falling in love with the concept that we could take down humanity’s worst possible weapon, and I [still] believe in that,” Ellison said in an exclusive interview. After retiring from the NFL, he took a two-year sabbatical before returning to Washington, DC, in the early 1990s to work on ground-based missile defense systems.

Ellison returned to work at a time when missile defense systems assumed greater importance, and following a statement by then-President Bill Clinton that no country outside of the five major nuclear powers – the United States, Russia, Britain, France and China – would only develop significant ballistic missile capabilities until 2010, minimizing the threat these weapons could pose.

The statement, made in the 1995 National Intelligence Estimate, prompted Congress to form the Rumsfeld Commission in 1998. The commission came to the opposite conclusion, stating that several countries were developing ballistic capabilities and asserting that the US intelligence network was unable to keep up with developments.

But the September 11, 2001 attack and North Korea’s first missile launch over Japan caused a “critical shift” in missile defense.

Ellison discussed a presidential directive to “deploy the first-ever ground-based interceptors in Alaska,” which created a total defense of 50 states, including the United States Capitol area, against cruise missiles. The technology took three years to deploy.

But Ellison realized that the United States had begun to lose the “battle of education”, which prompted him to create his organization to fight against this problem.

“My whole organization is built to support the deployment, the evolution of missile defense around the world because I believe it makes the world a safer place,” Ellison said. “There is no doubt that it is.”

The role of his organization has only grown in recent years. Last year, China successfully completed testing a hypersonic weapon – one of the major potential weaknesses in the US defense structure as the US lags behind in hypersonic development – ​​and the world has held its breath on Tuesday when errant missiles hit Poland in a Russian attack on Ukrainian infrastructure. , prompting Poland to invoke Article 4 of NATO.

“I would say the last seven months have proven to the world that your deterrence doesn’t work against a near-peer,” Ellison said, referring to other countries with similar missile capabilities.

“Your arms control deal doesn’t work against the quasi-peer, and the quasi-peer uses missiles to project its power because there’s no missile defense capabilities there to stop that, and they set the pace for the rest of the world watching this,” he added.

The US Missile Defense Agency, the section of the Department of Defense responsible for developing the country’s missile defense systems, has a budget of just under $10 billion for fiscal year 2023 – a figure that seems important but which represents approximately 1.3% of the budget of the Ministry of Defence. Budget of 761 billion dollars.

Ellison argued that the military must determine the “roles and responsibilities” of missile defense technology and that capabilities continue to grow at a startling rate – even taking the conflict into the upper levels of the atmosphere, where ICBMs spend a significant portion of their flight time. .

“The biggest change, the biggest fights will be in space,” Ellison said. He mentioned two projects in the 1980s called Brilliant Bubbles and Brilliant Eyes, as well as a newer ballistic missile tracking system, which is mounted in space.

“These missiles move so fast that a ground or airborne radar in the curvature of spaceflight fires before they can target it,” he continued. “So the only way to defeat the hypersonic missile is from space, because unless you know where this missile is going, you can’t make a terminal position.”

“So the first thing is you have to have sensors in space and thousands of them or hundreds or thousands of [them]and probably the three different layers, so that, you know, every launch and every piece of space and can see it come in.”

Ellison revived the idea of ​​using a system similar to the “Star Wars” missile defense system proposed in the 1980s, but with the particularity that such a new system would use lasers since the absence of atmospheric drag would allow greater great efficiency.

But Ellison fears the lack of funding will make it difficult to meet those goals and leave the United States vulnerable as other countries catch up — especially after Pentagon officials repeatedly raised concerns about China’s “pace challenge”.

“The cheapest weapon to use right now will cost $100 million per ground interceptor in Alaska,” he said. “How… are you going to compete with that?” »

“I would say every day people are dying from ballistic missiles, hypersonic missiles and cruise missiles, and…it’s crazy because we have the ability to defend against all of that, but there’s no no capacity in any of these western countries. [they all] chose not to foot the bill, thinking deterrence and punishment work,” Ellison said.